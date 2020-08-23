Perry Police Report: Aug. 5-16

Staff Report

Aug. 5

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling eastbound on North Street when the bumper of his truck hit the back bumper of vehicle two, who was also traveling east on North Street, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of 1st and North. Vehicle two's brake system failed and driver of vehicle two complained of possible whiplash. EMT’s were called to the scene and the driver of vehicle two was not transported. No citations were issued.

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling on Otley when she took her eyes off the road for a moment and stuck vehicle two. Total estimated damages $1,000

Officers responded to 1700 block of Otley on a theft report. Approximate loss $200.

Arrest: A 63 year old female was arrested for public intoxication.

Aug. 6

Received a report of bicycle theft in the 1300 block of Willis Ave.

Aug. 7

Accident: Driver of vehicle one advised he was pulling a car with his vehicle, that vehicle is listed as the trailer in this report. The vehicle he was pulling came detached from his vehicle and struck vehicle two, which was legally parked on private property. Approximate damages $1,000.

Report of harassment in the 1300 block of 1st Ave. received. Officer spoke to parties and advised to cease contact with each other.

Accident: Vehicle two was stopped at the red light on the north side of Highway 141 and 1st Ave. intersection heading southbound. Vehicle one was also southbound and the driver reached down to grab an item that had fallen. He did not see vehicle two stopped at the red light and rear-ended vehicle 2. Total estimated damage $2,500. Driver of vehicle one was cited with failure to stop in assured clear distance

Officers responded to 1600 block of 7th on a report of domestic dispute.

Arrest: A 20 year old Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic abuse assault 1st offense,

Aug. 8

Officers responded to 2000 block of Otley concerning a theft report. Approximate loss $110.

Accident: A single vehicle accident was reported. The driver lost control and crashed into a tree in the 1300 block of 5th Street.

Arrest: A 22 year old male Bouton resident was charged with driving under suspension.

Officers responded to the 500 block of 4th Street on a report of an assault. Case under investigation.

Aug. 9

Officers responded to the 800 block of Rawson on a report of a domestic and possible sex assault.

Arrest: A 32 year old male was arrested for domestic assault and sex abuse 2nd degree.

Received a report of harassment. Incident took place in Yale- referred to Guthrie County.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 1st St. on an attempt to use a fake/play bill at the store.

Received a report of a domestic assault in the 1600 block of Willis Ave. Case under investigation.

Received a report of vehicle theft in the 1900 block of Willis Ave.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 14th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Verbal altercation. Parties separated.

Aug. 10

Report of a hit and run accident in the 1600 block of Iowa. City rolling garbage can damaged estimated value $75.

Officers responded to Weise Park on a report of bicycle theft.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Pine on harassment.

Accident: Driver one was cited for failure to yield and unit two cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 1st Ave on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Accident: Vehicle one backed into vehicle two, a USPS postal vehicle. Mail carrier was no longer at the scene and accident report has not been completed.

Aug. 11

Accident: Both vehicles were in the Ace Hardware parking lot. Vehicle one backed out into Vehicle two. No damages to vehicle two, estimated $1,200 to vehicle one.

Received a report of theft from a vehicle in the 1700 block of 7th St. Estimated loss $50.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Willis Ave. on a report of harassment.

Arrest: A 36 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with operating while intoxicated 2nd offense.

Aug. 12

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling northbound in the 2700 block of 1st Ave. delivering mail. Vehicle one stopped on the east side of the street. Driver looked prior to attempting to make a U-turn but did not see vehicle two that also traveling northbound on 1st Ave. As the driver of vehicle one began to turn the driver of vehicle two was unable to stop and collided with the left side of vehicle one. Approximate damages $2,000. Driver of vehicle one was cited for unsafe start of stopped vehicle and the driver of vehicle two was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of 5th Street on a report of harassment.

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling east on Lucinda at W. 8th St. The driver of vehicle one said the accelerator got stuck and the brakes on the vehicle were not working. The driver of vehicle one drove the vehicle over a curb on W 8th and Lucinda. The front passenger side tire was broken on the vehicle. Vehicle one stopped in between a fence and a street pole on W 8th St. No damage observed to the fence or street pole. Estimated damage $5,000. Driver cited for no driver’s license and failure to provide insurance accident related.

Arrest: A 55 year old male Perry resident was arrested for trespassing in the 1300 block of 1st Ave.

Aug. 13

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Park View Place on a report of motor vehicle theft.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 2nd Street to pick up a counterfeit bill.

Accident: Both vehicles were westbound on Park St. Driver of vehicle one thought vehicle two was going to turn to the right and began to pass the vehicle. Vehicle two was slowing to turn onto 3rd St. Vehicle one was in the eastbound lane and partially in the grass when the collision occurred. The front of vehicle two struck the passenger side rear of vehicle one causing minor damage to both vehicles. Citation issued to driver of vehicle one for unsafe passing.

Aug. 14

Arrest: A 24 year old male Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with sex abuse 3rd Degree.

Received a report of a domestic assault in the area of 5th and Evelyn. Officers responded and were not able to locate anything in the area.

Aug. 15

Accident: Vehicle one was stopped at the stop sign on the east side of the intersection of Center St. and Second St. Vehicle one backed up from the stop sign into vehicle two, which was parked behind him at the stop sign. Vehicle two attempted to back up before the collision, but vehicle one was unable to see vehicle two before the collision. Vehicle one sustained approximately $1,500 in damage to the rear bumper and receiver hitch. Driver one was cited for no valid driver’s license.

Aug. 16

Officers responded to the 250 block of Perry Park Ave. on a report of verbal domestic.

Arrest: A 33 year old Perry resident was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse assault.

Arrest: A 30 year old female Des Moines resident was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension.