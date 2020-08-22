Stephen and Joyce Murdock celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Wedding Anniversary

The children of Stephen and Joyce (Lutz) Murdock happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Stephen and Joyce were married on August 22, 1970 at the First United Methodist Church in Lone Tree, Iowa by Rev. Donald Wooge. They have been blessed with three children and six grandchildren, Jill (Trent) Stringer, Elise (16) and Bennett (14) of Leawood, KS; Kimberly (Eric) Klingensmith, Savannah (16) and Trinity (10) of Ankeny, Iowa; and Kara (Jason) McKee, Margo (6) and Graham (4) of Granger, Iowa. Stephen served in the Airforce and is a funeral director; Joyce retired as a hair stylist from Elegans Beauty Salon in Perry. The couple moved to Perry in 1978 and purchased Timeon Funeral Home. Then in 1983, they merged with Fouch Funeral Home, and since 1990 have solely owned and operated Murdock Funeral Home.

To celebrate their momentous anniversary, we kindly ask you to participate in a card shower. Please send your cards to 1420 Warford Street, Perry, IA 50220.