Submitted by City of Perry

The City of Perry is bringing a company in on Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25 to sweep the streets, clear the gutters and vacuum out the storm drains. This company has special equipment that will pick up the small pieces of bark and tree debris.

Please do not park in the street, if possible, on Monday and Tuesday so the streets, gutters and storm drains can be cleaned. Thank you for your cooperation.