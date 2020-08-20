Storm debris continues to be picked up in Perry

Submitted by City of Perry

The city of Perry continues to update residents on the debris removal process as well as the return of garbage services. Below is the latest update from the city as of Thursday, Aug. 20.

Debris Removal Process

City of Perry crews, along with our contractor partners, have been working extra hours to remove storm debris from the neighborhoods. Crews will finish the area east of 1st Street this week and will then begin picking up the storm debris west of 1st Street. After crews have went through the town once, they will make a second full circuit of the town to collect any more storm debris on the curbs.

Please avoid parking on the street in front of debris piles. This makes removing the debris extremely difficult.

As crews move through the town, we will remove hanging branches on the parking or right-of-way. Branches that are too large for city crews to remove will be removed by Walton Tree Service or other tree contractors.

Perry residents may continue to place their storm debris at the curb. Debris does not need to be cut or bundled, just stacked at the curb. To expedite the removal process, please get your tree debris to the curb as soon as possible.

After the curbside collection of storm debris is completed, city crews will then start on the special request alley pick-ups. If you absolutely cannot get the debris to the curb, please call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481 and request an alley pick-up.

Residents may still bring storm debris to the campground parking lot at Pattee Park. Please note, there is NO COST to use the yard waste dump site at Pattee Park or to have the storm debris picked up curbside.

Garbage Collection

As of Thursday, Aug. 20, residential garbage collection is back to the regular schedule. Residents may still bring household garbage to the recycle dumpsters at the McCreary Center, Football Field Parking Lot and Parking Lot west of the Police Department until Friday, Aug. 28. Beginning Monday, Aug. 31, these dumpsters will once again be used for recyclable drop-off only.

Regular yard waste collection will resume on Wednesday, Aug. 26 with collection NORTH of Willis Avenue.