Perry Library to connect volunteers with opportunities to help neighbors

Submitted by Perry Public Library

The Perry Public Library can connect residents that need help with storm clean up with volunteers who would like to help their neighbors clean up by helping with outside yard cleanup.

The derecho that occurred on Monday, Aug. 10 left a lot of destruction in its wake. City Hall has received phone calls from residents wanting to help others in their time of need. If you want to volunteer to help your neighbor clean up, please call the library to get your name and contact information added to the Volunteer List. If you need help cleaning up storm damage in your yard, call the library to get your name and contact information on the Need Help List. Call the library for more information, 515-465-3569.

We will connect you to each other. It will then be up to you to arrange what needs to be done and when to do it at a mutually agreeable time. The library is only offering to connect those wanting to help to those needing help.

Our limitations: We have heard that there are neighbors wanting to help neighbors on a volunteer basis. Please understand that we are only connecting you, not endorsing or sponsoring any person or business.