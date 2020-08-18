City of Perry to resume residential garbage collection

Submitted by City of Perry

The city of Perry thanked residents for their patience in a public service announcement as the city was able to pick up a replacement garbage truck on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The residential garbage collection will resume with the Thursday and Friday routes this week.

If you have garbage bags from Monday or Tuesday of this week, you may take them to the recycle dumpsters at the McCreary Center, Football Field Parking Lot and the Police Department Parking Lot.

"Please be considerate of your fellow Perry residents and only use these dumpsters for your regular household garbage. Please do not dump furniture, appliances or other large items in the dumpsters," the city said in the announcement.