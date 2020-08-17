Dallas County Hospital’s Patient/Family Advisory Council donates Gatorade to Dallas County EMS

Submitted by Dallas County Hospital

Dallas County Hospital’ Patient/Family Advisory Council (PFAC) donates cases of Gatorade to the Dallas County EMS as a way to say thank you and stay cool during these hot summer months. PFAC serves as an advisory resource for current and future projects focusing on improving patient experience and health of the community. This provides a space for input and method of communication promoting collaboration between patients and providers.

PFAC meets quarterly and is made up of community members and hospital staff. Currently, the group has seven members including the following: Cindy Peeler, Dallas County Hospital Chief Clinical Officer, Sally Swenson, Dallas County Hospital Service Excellence manager, Macinzie McFarland, Dallas County Hospital Marketing and Foundation manager, Elaine Wicks of Perry, Tom Lester of Perry, Jim Peters of Adel and Rosie Peters of Adel.