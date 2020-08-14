Free watermelon to be given away Aug. 20 at Perry Farmers Market

Submitted by Perry Public Library

Perry Public Library has contracted with Perry Farmers Market vendors to offer free produce at three farmers markets this summer. In August, watermelon will be given out on Thursday, Aug. 20, starting at 4 p.m., while supply lasts.

The produce is free to everyone and is offered courtesy of the library’s Health Initiatives grant received from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Dallas County Health Department, and Telligen.

We hope you will walk around at the Farmers Market and enjoy some free, fresh produce with this Healthy Steps program. The Farmers Market stations are spaced for social distancing, and everyone is reminded to follow recommended distancing guidelines to protect yourselves and others during the pandemic.

For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.