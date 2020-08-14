Perry Community School District staff receive years of service awards

Submitted by Perry Community School District

The Perry Community School District presented staff members with years of service and retirement awards on Thursday, Aug. 13. Three different presentations were held by building.

The following is a full list of the awards, by years and buildings.

5 Years

Joel Hernandez-Ruiz, Dist; Daryl Harker, M; Jonathan Hoefer, M; Michael Lovan, M; Allisa Bahney, H; Adam Modlin, H, Robert Benesh, E (resign); Julie Elliott, E; Erin Galivan, E; Nicole Hayes, E; Katie Hermann, E; Melissa Olson E (resign), Mackenzie Phillips, E; Kellie Seales, E and Laura Skeel, E.

10 Years

Miranda Brus, M; Natasha Hegstrom, H; Danielle Kirk, H; Tina Lutterman, H and Beth James, E.

15 Years

Patricia Kelleher, M; Shaun Kruger, M; Jody Halling, H; Joel Happel, H; Jenny Lansing, H; Angela Marquez, H; Karen Aquino, E and Janiece Thompson, E.

20 Years

Holly Daniels, M; Betty Wenger, H; Rebecca Anderson, E; Lori Enderson, E; Mary Hillman, E; Linda Huntington, E and Karin Kliewer, E.

25 Years

Troy Griffith, Dist; Barbara Chevalier, M; Leslie Richmond, E; Diane Gibson, H and Dan Marburger, H.

30 Years

Kristine Finn, H.

35 Years

Barbara Burkett, E.