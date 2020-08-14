Perry Community School District staff receive years of service awards
The Perry Community School District presented staff members with years of service and retirement awards on Thursday, Aug. 13. Three different presentations were held by building.
The following is a full list of the awards, by years and buildings.
5 Years
Joel Hernandez-Ruiz, Dist; Daryl Harker, M; Jonathan Hoefer, M; Michael Lovan, M; Allisa Bahney, H; Adam Modlin, H, Robert Benesh, E (resign); Julie Elliott, E; Erin Galivan, E; Nicole Hayes, E; Katie Hermann, E; Melissa Olson E (resign), Mackenzie Phillips, E; Kellie Seales, E and Laura Skeel, E.
10 Years
Miranda Brus, M; Natasha Hegstrom, H; Danielle Kirk, H; Tina Lutterman, H and Beth James, E.
15 Years
Patricia Kelleher, M; Shaun Kruger, M; Jody Halling, H; Joel Happel, H; Jenny Lansing, H; Angela Marquez, H; Karen Aquino, E and Janiece Thompson, E.
20 Years
Holly Daniels, M; Betty Wenger, H; Rebecca Anderson, E; Lori Enderson, E; Mary Hillman, E; Linda Huntington, E and Karin Kliewer, E.
25 Years
Troy Griffith, Dist; Barbara Chevalier, M; Leslie Richmond, E; Diane Gibson, H and Dan Marburger, H.
30 Years
Kristine Finn, H.
35 Years
Barbara Burkett, E.