'Worst storm I've seen': Perry works to clean up extensive damage

Andrew Brown - Reporter

If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, the city of Perry experienced one of the worst local storms to date on Monday, Aug. 10.

The storm, which has been categorized as a derecho, has by many accounts been deemed the worst storm in several years including from Jack Butler of the Perry Public Works Department.

“We went through something like this 12 years ago but nothing as severe as this,” Butler said. “This storm has done some pretty phenomenal damage, one of the worst I’ve seen.”

The storm produced straight-line winds in excess of 100 miles per hour. That has left trees of all sizes down on top of yards, cars and houses. It has left plenty of wreckage in its wake and has put many individuals to work to get the cleaning up process underway.

“We’ve been at this helping clear debris since 7 a.m. this morning,” Butler said on Tuesday afternoon. “We started at Fifth Street and have been making out way on throughout the city as best we can.”

Butler mentioned that he and his crew made their way through 12th Street as of 1 p.m Tuesday afternoon. While work has been steady, one thing Butler pointed out was the speed of which the work is being done. That has slowed due to the severity of the overall damage.

“We are working as fast as we can but things vary block to block,” Butler said. “The damage is so different that one area may take us 30 minutes while another area takes us almost two hours. It depends on if the trees are on houses and so forth. We also have to be respectful of power lines and gas lines.”

Being aware of power and gas lines is something that should be of special importance to all residents, Perry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Hinds said.

“You should really be careful when it comes to power lines and such,” Hinds said. “Don’t touch or mess with any downed lines because you never know if they still have power or how much power they have.”

While he didn’t have a total, Hinds estimated that the fire department received over 30 calls regarding storm damage on Monday alone.

Residents are encouraged to cut any trees or limbs down in their yards down to smaller lengths and put them on the curb for the public works department to retrieve at a later date. While debris will be accepted, residents should be aware of what they put out there.

“People need to watch what they’re putting out by the curb,” Butler said. “We use a machine that will eat up the wood so we ask that any lawn ornament items and such to be left away from the curb.”

For those who have the means to move the debris from their residence, Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn said that there is a location to utilize.

“If people are able to, the city has designated the parking lot near West Third and Harold Bailey Way to drop off their debris,” Vaughn said.

Along with that Vaughn highlighted another aspect that he feels is important to remember during this time.

“If someone doesn’t have power and has health concerns, please call the police department and we can get assistance to you or direct you to resources that can help,” Vaughn said. “It’s a good idea just to check up on your neighbors or anyone needing assistance as it is a tough time for all of us right now.”

With all the extent and severity of the damages across the city of Perry, the time frame to wrap up all of the cleaning efforts could take longer than ever before.

“The last big storm we had it took roughly one month to get everything all cleaned up, but that will not be the case,” stated Butler. “As it stands right now, we may be looking at three months before everything is all cleaned up and back to normal.”

Butler did mention that with Gov. Reynolds’ disaster proclamation, that process could be sped up slightly with the ability to hire more staff and vehicles for the overall efforts.