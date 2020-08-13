City of Perry updates residents on storm cleanup efforts

Submitted by City of Perry

The city of Perry continues to update residents on storm cleanup efforts following the Aug. 10 storm.

Garbage

Between an accident with the residential garbage truck during the storm and the piles of debris blocking access to containers, garbage pick-up remains suspended this week. Residents may bring their garbage to the recycle dumpsters at the McCreary Center or Football Field Parking Lot. Chains have been removed from these dumpsters to allow for easier disposal of garbage. Recyclables may still be taken to the dumpster at the Police Dept. parking lot. City crews will attempt to pick up commercial garbage routes, if possible. The dumpsters at the McCreary Center and the Football Field Parking Lot will be dumped multiple times per day and will also be dumped on Saturday so the garbage won’t pile up.

Storm Debris

Please drag any storm debris to the curb. Debris does not need to be cut or bundled, just stacked at the curb. City crews have begun picking up storm debris on 1st Street and on Willis Avenue and will move to the side streets today. There is a lot of debris, so we will make several passes through town until all debris is picked up.

As crews move through the town, we will remove hanging branches on the parking or right-of-way. Branches that are too large for city crews to remove will be removed by Walton Tree Service or other contractors. Other partners assisting the City of Perry with tree and debris removal are Repp Trucking, J. Pettiecord, Inc. and Elder Corporation. Please do not drive into areas in which debris is being removed!

Residents may bring storm debris to the campground parking lot at Pattee Park. City crews appreciate your help with either the hauling of debris or any assistance you give to your neighbors. The removal of storm debris is a big job so any load that you can haul to the dump site speeds the clean-up effort.

There is no charge to Perry residents to have the debris picked up or to use the storm debris dump site at Pattee Park.

Cemetery

There are many trees down in City Parks and the Violet Hill Cemetery. Crews are working on removing the tree debris. There are headstones damaged at Violet Hill Cemetery and we understand that people are worried and concerned. The City of Perry needs to remove the damaged trees prior to opening Violet Hill Cemetery to the public. Since there are upcoming burials at Violet Hill Cemetery, those areas will be cleared first. Please be patient for crews to open the cemetery roads prior to driving in the cemetery. Family members should check their homeowners' insurance policy since it may cover the damage to the headstones.