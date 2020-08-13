Transportation a key topic in Perry School’s ‘Return to Learn’ update

Andrew Brown - Reporter

The Perry Community School District continues to fine-tune its “Return to Learn” plan.

The Perry School Board met on Wednesday, Aug. 12 to discuss the plan, as well as other topics, during a regular meeting. The meeting day and time were changed because of the severe weather that moved through Perry on Aug. 10.

Among the biggest changes since the plan was first approved on July 13 was the change to transportation. Originally, the plan held that there would be no limitation on bus capacity. That ended up changing as the board approved a change in capacity from 77 riders to 49 riders. Such a change, as Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks mentioned, will aid in the social distancing efforts by putting just two riders to a seat.

“The big message today is as we navigate through COVID-19, everybody’s got to be on board to help out wherever possible,” said Wicks. “The more I thought about that and investigated the situation, I just feel more comfortable having two students to a seat as opposed to three.”

A big piece to that puzzle, Wicks said, involves the in-town families. In an effort to not exceed the 49 student capacity, in-town families will be asked to take their children to the school themselves instead of using the buses within the town.

“I’m asking all in-town parents to bring their kids to school as much as they possibly can so that we keep the buses at two per seat,” said Wicks.

Unlike the majority of the school day where masks and other face coverings are “highly recommended” but not required, while students are on the buses they will be mandated to wear masks. All that continues to push up against concerns voiced by several teachers. School Board Vice President Linda Andorf expressed those concerns to the board, which centered around mask usage, citing a recent survey she conducted where 14 of 21 teachers favored mandating masks.

“There’s no easy answer, I get that,” said Andorf. “How do we adequately monitor that, how do you enforce that? If I say, ‘you have to wear a mask in my room,’ and a kid tells me, ‘no, I’m not going go, my mom says I don’t have to,’ what are you going to do then?”

Even with those questions and and concerns in place, Wicks cited certain mitigation practices that are already in place in some buildings within the school district.

“One of the things I feel really comfortable with here in Perry more than any other school district in that state, our air will be as clean and as pure as any in the state,” began Wicks. “We have Needle Point Ionization bars in this building currently with units for the middle school and elementary schools coming shortly. One of the things I’m proud of with this board (of directors) and what we’ve done is this, we are trying to ensure that all possible COVID-19 particles are disabled through the ionization process. No process whether it’s masks or ionization eliminates everything, but I feel more comfortable that we are lowering the probability of passing that on.”

Wicks also mentioned that distancing is the best tool to utilize among others.

Within the “Return to Learn” discussion included the approval of early dismissal times each day to allow for online instruction and cleaning for teachers. The middle and high school students will conclude their day at 1:45 p.m. while elementary students will wrap the day at 2 p.m.

The full “Return to Learn” updates were voted on and approved by the board.

Another point of discussion that was talked about at length included the addition of a Health Assistant position. The position will be similar to that of a paraprofessional position and will be for 27.5 hours per week. The bulk of the discussion centered around how to classify the job description as either special service or in-fact, a paraprofessional. The discussion did include the possibility of the position lasting beyond the 2020-21 school year.

“We will continue to monitor COVID-19 and as long as we will be in the need for the position, we will have it,” Wicks said.

The school board will continue to monitor the COVID-19 and update the “Return to Learn” plan on a monthly basis.