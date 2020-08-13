Silver linings in the storm: Area senior care communities work together for resident safety and wellbeing

Submitted by Perry Lutheran Homes

With the Monday, Aug. 10 derecho storm, much of Perry and other communities in its path were devastated. Out of the aftermath, Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, The Bridges in Ankeny, Bishop Drumm in Johnston and Granger Nursing and Rehab in Granger, came together and rose to the occasion to ensure the safety of over 70 nursing home residents.

The Madrid Home sustained extensive roof damage, broken windows and loss of power from the storm. Perry Lutheran Homes COO and Administrator, Melissa Gannon, reached out to offer assistance in any way needed. Once the decision to evacuate the Madrid Home was made, staff began working with the above care communities to coordinate transportation, housing and care for 72 residents.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Madrid Home and Perry Lutheran Homes staff worked together to transport and admit 13 of those residents to Perry Lutheran Homes Willis Avenue Campus.

“It’s definitely a day we will remember with thirteen admissions in one day. And, we are happy to surround these residents with the love of Christ,” said Gannon. “The Madrid Home sent along staff members to help with the transportation and transition of housing and care. We are all in the business of caring for and loving our residents, so it was really amazing to see staff from both care communities working together. We are glad we could help them out and know that they would do the same for us.”

With the recent remodel and opening of St. Luke’s Private Suites, Perry Lutheran Homes had just the right amount of rooms necessary to admit all 13 memory care residents. Current Perry Lutheran Homes residents were moved into St. Luke’s Private Suites and all but one Madrid Home resident moved into St. John’s memory care neighborhood at Perry Lutheran Homes.

“The fact that we had just the right amount of rooms available to take all thirteen of their second-floor memory care residents was a ‘God thing.’ Thank you to our staff, residents and family members for your understanding and accommodation to make this transition possible. It has been incredible to continue to see everyone stepping up during this unprecedented time of pandemic and now storm damage,” shared Rev. Max Phillips, CEO of Perry Lutheran Homes.

The remainder of the Madrid Home residents were admitted to other above mentioned senior care communities. Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Campus and Willis Campus sustained damages during the storm including roof, tree and signage as well as power outages. However, the damage did not impact resident or worker safety or wellbeing, and the generator was able to provide the power necessary for care during the outage.

None of the 13 residents admitted to Perry Lutheran Homes had symptoms of COVID-19. Perry Lutheran Homes continues working closely with and following CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health recommendations and guidelines set forth regarding COVID-19. Emergency response procedures continue to be activated to keep residents safe, healthy and well.

Learn more about Perry Lutheran Homes at https://perrylutheranhome.org/