Treva Melton celebrates 104 years at Perry Lutheran Homes

Submitted by Perry Lutheran Homes

Join us in wishing Happy Birthday to this beauty, Ms. Treva Melton, who turned 104 on Monday! She had fun seeing family and celebrating with staff at Spring Valley Retirement Community. Treva is so proud of her family.

When asked the key to a long life, Treva said with a giggle, “Do what you really want to do in life, and a little sleep helps!”

Treva also shared that her mother, who was over 100 as well, said the key was “to work hard.” Her mom was a hard worker and a great mom.

Treva shared that she had great parents that raised and handled 10 kids very well. Treva is the oldest of the 10 and enjoyed it most days. That is unless the younger ones didn't want to milk the cows... then she had to!