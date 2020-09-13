Abby's 16th Birthday Parade set for Sept. 14

Submitted by Amanda Howard

My name is Amanda Howard and my daughter is Abby. Abby turns 16 on Monday, Sept. 14 but this birthday is a huge milestone because we never thought we would see this day. You see Abby has been fighting a terminal progressive lung disease since she was eight months old and we were told to take her home and make memories. They didn’t believe she would make it past age six.

When Abby was almost six they declared her healthy but a routine echo on Aug. 31, 2017 confirmed our worst fears that this disease was back and our daughter would have to fight. My husband and I decided in that moment we were going to make everyday count.

Abby has had it rough the last few years and lately things have gotten harder for her. We are so humbled at how much our community has shown love to our daughter and our family. We are thrilled at everyone that has said they will be at the parade for our daughter, set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The reason we are having this parade is because Abby made it to a milestone we never dreamed would happen and we want our community to be a part of this amazing milestone but we also know how my daughters disease is and we want to make this the best birthday ever.

We will have a big box sitting on the lawn for gifts for her, but please don’t feel obligated to buy anything. You showing up is amazing.

Our address is 2416 Taft St. in Perry. We are going to have everyone meet at 16th and Taft and then at 6 p.m. everyone will turn left onto Taft Street. We are in the white house on the right side of the road. We look forward to seeing you all there.