Happenings in and around Perry

Perry Lutheran Homes Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group

10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes at 1300 28th St.

Perry Lutheran Homes Alzheimer’s and dementia support group is free of charge and open to all community members. We encourage all loved ones and caregivers to join. In order to beset support our loved ones, we must first understand the disease and prioritize taking care of ourselves. The support group meets monthly on the third Thursday of every month, and you can choose to attend at either 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. The group meets at Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes. Attendees can park on the east side and enter through the main entry doors. Meeting dates in 2021 will be July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Healthy and Homemade Program: Veg Out

2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at 2-3pm at Woodward Social Center.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach will host a series of Healthy and Homemade programs at the Woodward Social Center. The series focuses on strategies for using your time, money and skills to save money and prepare nutritious and safe foods. The Veg Out program will be held from 2-3 p.m. July 15. Examine the benefits of vegetables, sample recipe ideas and learn to increase fruits and veggies in your diet. Participants will also make a whole meal salad. Call the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636 to register. Upcoming programs include Cook Now, Enjoy Later on July 31 and Cooking for One or Two on Aug. 12.

Public Safety Night at Perry Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 on 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street.

Thursday, July 15 is Public Safety Night at the Perry Farmers Market with the Perry Iowa Police Department, Perry Volunteer Fire Department, Dallas County Public Health, Dallas County Emergency Management and Dallas County EMS. Stop by to meet those that keep us all safe and check out their various emergency vehicles. Enjoy a grill out by the Perry Fire Association, as well as the regular market vendors. The market continues from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through September. The next special event night is set for Aug. 19 with Back to School Night.

Whole Hog Roast

5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Bett and Bev's BBQ, Perry.

Join Bett and Bev's in Perry for its first ever outdoor event, a whole hog BBQ. Meal will include whole hog pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and cheesy potatoes for $15. Live music will also be performed by The Bushmen.

Free Summer Movies

2 p.m. Wednesdays in July at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

Perry Grand 3 Theatres will be showing a free kids movie at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through July, sponsored by local businesses. The next movie will be "The Croods" on July 21 and "Tom and Jerry" on July 28.

St. Patrick School Centennial Celebration

July 23-24 at St. Patrick School.

St. Patrick School will be celebrating its centennial on July 23-24. The school was opened in 1921. A semi-formal supper will be held at 6 p.m. July 23 at the school gym. A community mass and family picnic will be held at 4 p.m. July 24. RSVP by calling 515-465-4186 or by emailing stpatrickschool@stpatricks-perry-ia.org.

The school also encourages St. Pat's alumni to share how the school helped shape their future. Alumni can email stories and photos to stpatrickschool@stpatricks-perry-ia.org.

Movies in the Park - Granger

Friday, July 23 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will present free movies in the park this summer. Outdoor movies will be showing at Centennial Park. The film will be shown on a portable screen, and will begin at sunset. Admission is free, blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Upcoming movies include "Jumanji: The Next Level" on July 23 and "Croods 2" on Aug. 28.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Ave., Perry.

Crossroads Church will host the Food Bank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Ice Cream Social

6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at The Panther Creek Church of the Brethren, 24529 J Avenue, Adel.

The Panther Creek Church of the Brethren will host an ice cream social on July 25. Bring your lawn chairs and come join us in the church yard. There will be brownies, pie, cookies and homemade ice cream.