Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Health and Wellness Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17 on 2nd Street.

Join us for the Perry Farmers Market every Thursday at Josh Davis Plaza from 4-7 p.m., but especially on the third Thursday of the month for special events. June 17 is Health & Wellness Night at the 2021 Perry Farmers Market. In addition to regular market vendors with their abundant fresh produce, various special guests will be joining us to help you feel a bit more healthy and well, including:

Dallas County Hospital

Dallas County Public Health

Eye Care Associates

Perry Lutheran Homes

Dallas County Conservation

SNAP Fitness

Perry Public Library *Healthy Steps produce giveaway*

Hy-Vee *grill out *

**Please note that 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. Parking available at the Perry Public Library, Caboose Park and the City lot on the northeast corner of 1st and Warford.

Free Produce Day at Perry Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Perry Farmers Market on 2nd Street.

Perry Public Library will again sponsor produce giveaways at the Perry Farmers Market this summer. The first giveaway will be June 17 and the library will give out 6 ounce Honey Bears from Spring Valley Honey Farms, from 4 to 7 p.m., or while supplies last. Watch for details in the coming months about free sweet corn in July, melon in August and apples in September.

Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 at Dallas County Fairgrounds.

The two-day Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo returns on June 18-19 with Wright Rodeo Company. Live music will follow each night of the rodeo, with Neil Hewitt performing Friday night and Ted Stockton on Saturday. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.

BACooN Ride

Saturday, June 19.

The BACooN Ride returns to the Raccoon River Valley Trail, passing through Perry on Saturday, June 19. Community members should be aware of increased bicycle traffic that day. The Perry Chamber will assist riders finding their way from the trail to the bacon stop in downtown Perry, as it is in a new stop this year: The Proletariat and Common Wealth Provisions.

Minburn City-Wide Clean-Up

June 19-20 in Minburn.

Minburn's City-Wide Clean-Up is set for June 19 and 20. The city will pick up all appliances, cars (with title) and anything metal. Items should be placed on the curb if you are able. Trash should not be included as those items will be picked up on the regular trash day. The clean-up day is a free service. For more information, contact the Minburn Public Library at 515-726-3900.

Father's Day Steak Fry

5-7 p.m. June 20 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2715 Iowa St., Perry.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold a Father’s Day steak fry from 5 to 7 p.m. June 20. The annual dinner will feature a nine-ounce sirloin steak, potato salad, baked beans, rolls, butter, a beverage, homemade pie and Picket Fence Creamery ice cream for $10. A kid’s meal of a hot dog, chips and drink will be available for $3.

Redfield Community Blood Drive

3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at American Legion, 1116 Thomas St., Redfield.

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals. Appointments are required. The Redfield Community Blood Drive will be held from 3-7 p.m. June 22 at American Legion, 1116 Thomas St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Free Summer Movies

2 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

Perry Grand 3 Theatres will be showing a free kids movie at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through June and July, sponsored by local businesses. The next movie will be "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" on June 23.

Washington Township School Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Washington Township School, corner of P-51 and F-31.

A breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. June 26 at Washington Township School. The meal will include scrambled eggs, pork sausage, pancakes, hash browns, biscuits and gravy and drinks. A free-will offering will be taken.

Minburn Community Blood Drive

2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28 at Minburn United Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

LifeServe Blood Center will host a is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals before and after the Fourth of July holiday. To ensure blood is available for the predicted increased need, please give blood at an upcoming LifeServe blood drive. A community blood drive will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 28 at Minburn United Methodist Church. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Perry Fourth of July Celebration

The Perry Fourth of July Celebration will return on Sunday, July 4 with a parade at 11:30 a.m. Vendors will be located at Pattee Park throughout the day. Live music will be performed by Stranger Than Fiction starting at 6 p.m. at the band shell in Pattee Park, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Vendor applications and parade entry registration forms can be found at www.PerryIA.org/july-4th-celebration.

St. Patrick School Centennial

St. Patrick School is celebrating its centennial on July 23-24. The school was opened in 1921. A semi-formal supper will be held at 6 p.m. July 23 at the school gym. A community mass and family picnic will be held at 4 p.m. July 24.