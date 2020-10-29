Halloween happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Walk

4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 in downtown Perry.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host a Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat walk in downtown Perry from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

All participants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain at least six feet between other groups of trick-or-treaters.

Willis Avenue (from 1st to 3rd) and 2nd Street (from Otley to Pattee) will be CLOSED to vehicles for the event. Parking available at city lots and side streets. Enter at intersections and follow the designated one-way route through the downtown area.

Perry Trick-or-Treating

6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 around Perry.

The Perry City Council has set the official trick-or-treating night for 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Participating households should turn porch lights on.

Masks are recommended for trick-or-treaters, guardians and households giving away candy.

Social distancing recommendations should be followed.

If you are sick, please do not participate.

Please follow safety guidelines set by the county, state and federal health departments.

Hy-Vee Halloween Kids Event

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Perry Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee will be downtown for Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 30. The store will host a free outdoor kids event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Hy-Vee parking lot with treats and activities. Costumes are not required, but it will be a great time to get some photos, so bring your camera and phone.

Halloween 'Drive Through' Donation and Pet Costume Contest

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 14360 Ivy Place, Perry.

Raccoon River Pet Rescue is hosting a Halloween 'Drive Through' Donation and Pet Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Bring your donation of pet food, litter, toys or cash to the shelter and help the shelter restock its shelves. Drive by the shelter, drop off the donation and we get a treat. If you have a pet, dress them up to be entered into the Pet Costume Contest.

Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Landus parking lot in Woodward.

Woodward Lions Club Halloween

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Social Center in Woodward.

The Woodward Lions Club will be passing out hot chocolate and hot apple cider from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 outside the Social Center. With respect to COVID limitations, there will be no hot dogs or free children's books this year. Stop by and grab a cup to warm you and your family up as you trick-or-treat.

Woodward Trick-or-Treat

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in Woodward.

Woodward will host trick-or-treating 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Each individual house will be able to decide whether they want to participate.

Minburn Trunk or Treat

5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 on Baker Street in downtown Minburn.

Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 on Baker Street. No registration required and set up starts at 5 p.m. Trunk decoration is encouraged but not required. A prize will be handed out for the best decorated trunk. Cars will be parked along Baker Street in every other spot. Social distancing is encouraged.

Minburn Trick-or-Treating

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in Minburn.

Dawson Trick-or-Treating

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in Dawson.

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Dawson. No hayrides or games this year.

Dallas County 4-H Trunk or Treat

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairground Rd, Adel.

Dallas County 4-H clubs are providing a safe and family-friendly Halloween experience for all community youth through Trunk or Treat. The event has been postponed from Sunday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 1 because of weather. Trunk or Treat will now be held from 3-4:30 on Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds. Bring your friends and your best costumes. Sanitizing stations will be available and face-coverings are highly recommended.