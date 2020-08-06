Today’s sports on TV
(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)
GOLF
9 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
Noon GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
3 p.m. ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
6 p.m. GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. ESPN — Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears
3:55 a.m. (Saturday) ESPN — kt wiz vs. Hanwha Eagles
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m. FS1 — LA Angels at Texas
7 p.m. FSNMW and Marquee Sports Network — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
NBA
3 p.m. NBATV — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
5:30 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
WNBA
4 p.m. NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m. ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m. ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Today’s sports on radio
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:40 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis