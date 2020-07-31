Kaylin Kinney fired a three-hitter and led Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School to a 5-1 victory over Fort Dodge in the Class 5A championship game in the state softball tournament at Fort Dodge Thursday,

Kennedy finished the season with a 26-1 record. Fort Dodge is 28-4.

Kinney surrendered one earned run. She walked one and struck out 10 in seven innings. Kennedy’s Keaton Gerber had two singles in four trips to the plate. Kinney and Addie Parker both doubled and Mya Dodge tripled.

No. 7 hitter Malia Lowery had two of Fort Dodge’s three hits, both singles. Jalen Adams took the loss. She gave up five earned runs on eight hits and four walks in seven inninngs. She fanned six.

5A CONSOLATION

CENTENNIAL 10, MUSCATINE 0: Ankeny Centennial scored once in the bottom of the fifth inning and walked off with a victory via the mercy rule in the third place game.

Five Jaquars had two hits each — Franie Burnett, Sydney Morris, Anna Christiansen, Mackenzie James and Kennedee Jones. Jones and Lizzie Klunder both hit a home run. Klunder finished with three RBIs. Madi Huisman pitched the shutout, giving up three hits and three walks in five innings. She struck out one.

Rylie Moss doubled for Muscatine. Becca Haag and Aricka Ramser both hit singles. Bree Seaman was the losing pitcher.

Centennial finished at 23-9, Muscatine at 19-4.

CLASS 4A

CHAMPIONSHIP

WINTERSET 4, CARLISLE 3: The Huskies edged past Carlisle to win the Class 4A state championship, but Carlisle didn’t go down easily.

The game went 11 innings.

Carlisle scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score at 3-3, forcing extra innings.

Winterset’s Lauren Carter went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. She had two doubles. Thea Banning went 3-for-5 and Jena Young and Natalie Drake provided two hits each. Banning picked up the win, giving up two earned runs on 14 hits and three walks. She had no strikeouts.

Meredith Hoffman and Natalie Schnathorst each had three hits to pace Carlisle. Kennedy Preston, Lexxi Link and Molly Hoekstra each had two hits. Llnk pitched the final 10 innings and suffered the loss.

Winterset is 17-7. Carlisle finished at 20-4.

4A CONSOLATION

DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES 8, NORTH SCOTT 4: The Mustangs banged out a dozen hits and claimed the third place trophy.

Elle Nelson, Riley Hall, Morgan Rosenbeck and Maria Hendricks had two hits each to lead Dallas Center-Grimes. Hendricks and Molly Cooney doubled.

Sydney Skarich paced North Scott’s 10-hit attack with a 2-for-4 outing. Nine different Lancers got at least one hit. Brooke Kilburg and Sam Lee both doubled.

Dallas City-Grimes finished at 21-10. North Scott is 17-11.