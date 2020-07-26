After a tumultuous spring and a challenging regular-season slate, both the Dallas Center-Grimes and Waukee High School softball teams are gracing Harlan Rogers Sports Complex for the third time in four seasons.

Dallas Center-Grimes

For the Fillies, a strong 19-9 season has placed them inside the state tournament for the tenth time in program history. It has been a season filled with tough opponents as 20 of DCG’s 28 games (including their state tournament quarterfinal battle) will be against ranked opponents. DCG has battled nine ranked foes throughout the course of the 2020 season. All of that has helped give the Fillies much-needed preparation as they take to the state tournament.

“Coming in we were an experienced team coming back so I feel that gave us an advantage this season and will continue to do so,” began head coach Steve Schlafke. “We scheduled as many tough teams as we could and I think our record shows that. It really brought out some of our weaknesses and what we need to work on and that’s what we wanted.”

The first of hopefully several opponents for DCG to kick off the state tournament will be heavy hitter and third-seeded Fairfield. It’s a match-up that isn’t too familiar for either team as the Fillies and the Trojans will be going to battle for just the third time. Within the abbreviated series between the two squads, the Fillies hold the edge, having won all two prior match-ups. Interestingly enough, this won’t be the first time these two teams will have tangled within the confines of Harlan Rogers Park. In fact, the last time these two teams met was back in the 2015 campaign where DCG captured their third of three straight state titles. It was a 1-0 win in the quarterfinal round. Back then the Fillies were a top-four seed.

This go-round will have a slightly different look. In their seventh state tournament appearance, the Trojans enter with one of their best campaigns to date at 24 wins and just one loss.

“They are a great program, great coaching through the years,” said Schlafke. “They are a team that knows how to get on base and how to get hits.”

The match-up certainly won’t be a walk in the park. Fairfield has been rather efficient in finding their way on base, averaging nine hits and translating that into 8.8 runs per game. The veteran leadership for the Trojans has helped Fairfield lead the entire Class 4A field in walks with 142, which averages out to be just under six runs per contest. It will be a test that will arguably be one of the tougher first-round tests DCG has had to face, but one which coach Schlafke and the Fillies have an answer for.

“We have a lot of experience under our belts and that’s going to be a big advantage for us,” Schlafke said. “It comes down to a lineup that is very tough up and down the lineup and we have the experience, for the most part, one through nine. We feel like the number six batter is like a leadoff batter and the nine batters are like a leadoff hitter as well. We’ve got six through nine who are experienced and can hit the ball deep while still being able to execute situationally.”

The Fillies themselves have indeed been versatile in their offense, ranking third in 4A with 31 sacrifice bunts yet still managed to pace all Class 4A teams with 65 doubles on the season. It’s an offense that has consistently ranked inside the top ten in Class 4A in hitting, striking a total of 265 hits on the season. They will need that offense to be as potent as ever, going up against a Fairfield team leading the class with 182 strikeouts inside the circle. The experience for the Fillies will be aided by returning All-State players in Kamryn O’Brien and Molly Cooney.

As the Fillies head into battle against Fairfield, they will do so as one of Class 4A’s best teams in scoring first and scoring in bunches.

“We think of it not as a seven inning game, but as one single inning seven times,” said Schlafke. “It’s all about putting a lot of energy into one inning and getting the most out of it that you can as a team. That’s what were looking to do at state.”

Their battle from Harlan Rogers Sports Complex will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27 played on the Veterans’ Diamond.

Waukee

For the Waukee Warriors, there may not have been a big celebration when they clinched their 12th state tournament appearance, but that doesn’t mean the excitement isn’t in the air.

“These girls have worked so hard this season and their expectations are not just to make it to state, but go further,” said head coach Carrie Eby. “These girls know they are deserving to be at state.”

Following a state title loss last season, the Warriors have needed no more motivation, going on a tear across the 2020 season. There hasn’t been much that the 2020 Warriors haven’t been able to accomplish, ranking fifth or better in 15 different statistical categories among Class 5A teams.

They have been a tough battle for any team to face, but to start out the state tournament for Waukee, they themselves will have to face not only a tough opponent but a familiar opponent. Coming in as Class 5A’s fourth seed, the Warriors will be battling it out in their 18th overall meeting against the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars. The Warriors lead the all-time series 11-6.

This will actually be the first state meeting between these two teams but it will be one that will come as a challenge, especially with the familiarity level so high. Despite that, coach Eby and the Warriors actually feel like the groundwork for state success has already been laid thanks to their familiar schedule.

“In 5A, we face elite competition night in and night out, and to be the best you have to beat the best and that includes Ankeny Centennial,” Eby said. “The challenge is definitely ahead and we know what we have in store. We’re going to have to play solid, error-less ball.”

Of course with Ankeny Centennial, Waukee has had their number as of late, winning each of the last three battles. Their margin of victory has been pretty large, out-pacing Centennial 32-10 over those prior three battles. Of course, this will be a battle of arguably the better two defensive teams in Class 5A with Waukee ranking second in the class in fielding percentage (.973) while Centennial strides in with the fifth-best mark (.966).

Of course, with the get ahead-stay ahead mantra the Warriors typically use will be hard to defeat. Whether it’s holding opposing batting to a mere .199 batting average all the way to striking a Class 5A third-best mark of eleven triples on the season, Waukee has their bases covered.

Waukee will kick off their state tournament run against Ankeny Centennial on Rogers Park beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

Keep watching for coverage from the state tournament at www.adelnews.com.