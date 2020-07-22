Even with the gravity of the situation at hand, it was business as usual Tuesday, July 21 for the Van Meter baseball team as they captured their fourth straight state tournament berth with a decisive 12-2 win over Cardinal.

It marks the ninth overall state tournament appearance for the Bulldog baseball program but feels just as good as all the prior eight trips.

“It feels awesome, Principal Park is where we strive to get to each year and where we find ourselves really comfortable,” began Van Meter co-head coach Eben Baumhover. “Whenever you get the opportunity to advance to a state tournament you are grateful. Things are really exciting because everybody on this team is really hitting their stride right now.”

All of that showed and more Tuesday night as the Bulldogs used 15 hits to seemingly dominate the conversation from the very first pitch in Oskaloosa. Van Meter was labeled as the home team and they gave the “home town” fans plenty to cheer about early and often. That included a two-run bottom of the first inning where junior Jacob Blomgren punched across his 14th RBI of the season on a single to right-center field. That plated both Zach Pleggenkuhle and Jack Pettit who began the inning with back-to-back singles, their 22nd and 16th singles of the season respectively.

One of the two innings, where the Comets kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard, was in the second inning but that didn’t mean off the base-paths. Van Meter found a way on base in all five innings played and that included the second inning where a Pleggenkuhle walk and a Bryce Cole single (second of two for the game) made up the offensive attack.

The big decisive edge for the Bulldogs came in the very next inning (the third inning) when seven hits pushed across those eight runs marking second-largest single-inning scoring efforts of the season for Van Meter. Overall, every one of the nine varsity starters recorded at least one hit on the night, a first for Van Meter baseball in 2020. The third inning is where the most damage was done by the Bulldogs beginning with Gannon Archer’s seventh RBI of the season. Cole followed by one-upping Archer by plating two on a single to right field, giving him eleven on the year. Jack Pettit followed and with just one pitch seen, he deposited his fifth double of the year in exchange for two more runs crossing the plate for the Bulldogs. That was then followed up by Potthoff’s RBI double (seventh of the season) with the biggest highlight yet to come from Brett Berg. The fellow future DMACC baseball star blasted his third round-tripper of the season in his second at-bat of the inning, plating two more Bulldog runs. That was one part of what was a very strong night going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs were driven in, all while being one of just two Van Meter batters to reach base in every trip to the plate.

So in similar fashion once again, Van Meter baseball found themselves with what turned out to be an insurmountable lead of 10-0. The visiting Comets did manage to make things interesting in the fourth inning thanks to a two-run shot by Cardinal’s Dawson Lewis. That dwindled the Bulldog lead down to a 10-2 mark. Van Meter wouldn’t let any more runs cross the place defensively, but offensively, the team used an RBI ground out and a Koby Booge single to snuff any chance at a comeback for Cardinal.

“We really did a good job at the plate overall tonight,” said Baumhover. “These guys let the pitchers come to them and not the other way around. It was a strong night.”

It was a strong night, to say the least for the Van Meter offense that struck .563 with runners in scoring position, going 9-of-16. Throughout the night there were many Bulldogs roaming the base-paths as was evident by the number of runners left on base individually (18) as opposed to from the team perspective (7). A hallmark of the Bulldog offense this season was the versatility to draw out long at-bats or produce a positive outcome within a few pitches. Tuesday night, just two Van Meter batters saw eight pitches or more in a singular at-bat.

On the mound, Anthony Potthoff picked up the win after pitching all five innings while striking out eight batters, one of the highest marks on the season for Potthoff. Six of those eight strikeouts came by swing and miss. Aside from the strikeouts, the senior kept his walk rate at a minimum by not issuing a single walk and holding opposing bats to a mere .111 average.

The victory continues the strong run by the Bulldogs who now own an overall record of 20-2, the only Class 2A team with 20 wins so far on the season. Next up will be competition inside the hallowed grounds of Principal Park where the Bulldogs will begin their hunt for another state title July 27.