WEST LIBERTY — It was just one of those nights for the West Burlington-Notre Dame high school softball team.

The Lady Falcons outhit West Liberty and outpitched them for much of Friday’s Class 3A regional semifinal game at West Liberty Elementary School.

But it was the seventh-ranked Comets who managed to string the hits together, coming away with a 3-0 victory over the Lady Falcons. It was West Liberty’s sixth-straight win over WB-ND, three of them coming in the postseason. Five of those six wins came by three runs or fewer.

West Liberty (14-1) advances to the regional final to face second-ranked Davenport Assumption (18-5) at 7 p.m. Monday at Davenport.

WB-ND ends the season with a 14-4 record.

The Lady Falcons outhit West Liberty, but the Comets strung their hits together and that was the difference between winning and losing.

"They kept us off-balance. It was a big game. We couldn’t string any hits together and that’s the difference. They strung some hits together there in the bottom of the fifth," WB-ND head coach David Oleson said.

"We couldn’t move our runners over when they got on base," said WB-ND senior centerfielder Addyson Kellen, who was 1-for-3. "We would get a runner on base and either we had too many outs to bunt or if we tried to move the runner it was right to someone and they turned a double play."

WB-ND had base runners in every inning, but couldn’t come up with the timely hit to dent the scoreboard.

The Lady Falcons had two runners on in the second against Janey Gingerich, but Raven Messamaker grounded to shortstop Haylee Lehman, who tagged out Elise Oleson trying to advance to third for the final out.

Reagan Engberg singled to lead off the second, but Kellen’s smash up the middle was snared by third baseman Finley Hall and Madelyn Stustman grounded out to Lehman to end that threat.

WB-ND hit into inning-ending double plays in each of the fourth and fifth inning, both involving Lehman.

"That doesn’t happen very often, but they are a very good team. They have a very good defense and pitching," Kellen said.

"It seemed like every time we hit the ball hard, we hit it right at their shortstop. We hit into two double plays," Oleson said. "We had our chances. We just couldn’t get a run of hits going. Sometimes that happens. It just stinks that it had to happen in the postseason. But hey, that’s the way it goes."

WB-ND freshman Lauren Summers kept her team in the game, allowing just one hit through four innings.

"It was irritating, but you still have to stay positive and be a leader," Kellen said of the scoreless battle. "There’s only so much Lauren can do in trying to hit her corners and sometimes they aren’t getting called and they pick those ones and drive them in the gaps."

Stutsman made three nifty plays at third base to keep the game scoreless early.

"I’ve been playing third for a long time. I absolutely love it when people hit the ball to me," Stutsman said. "I always want to beat everyone in competition, so when they hit it to me I feel like I need to get them out. It’s all in fun."

"I’ve had Maddy since she was an eighth grader. She started any third base practically every single game. She’s been rock solid there. It’s going to be fun to find a replacement for her," Oleson said.

West Liberty broke through in the fifth. Isabel Morrison doubled to left-center field to open the frame and took third on a one-out single by Brooklyn Boysee. After Lehman was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Hall then lofted a fly ball to center field. Kellen fired a perfect strike to catcher Logan Kelley, whose swipe tag was a split-second late as the Comets took a 1-0.

"Addy in center field, with the speed she has, she robbed a lot of base hits," Oleson said.

Moments later, Boysee scampered home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Macy Daufeldt added an insurance run with a solo home run in the sixth to close out the scoring.

"We had a great year. Way better than I think anybody thought," Oleson said. "We did some things that we hadn’t done in a long time. We beat Burlington. We had done that since 2014 or 15. That was a plus. We only lost four games. It’s just a shame that we have to face such quality competition. That should have been a regional final game, to be honest. Not that I would have felt any better about losing."

WB-ND says goodbye to Stutsman and Kellen, who helped the Lady Falcons go 91-68 over the last five season and win three straight SEI Superconference South Division titles.

"Everyone says it goes by quick, but you never believe it until it happens to you," Stutsman said. "I just want to say thank you to all the players that I’ve played with, everyone that’s graduated before me and all the younger players. I just want to thank everyone because they made me the player that I am."

"I hope that Maddy and I leave a big impact on them," Kellen said. "We are all very close. A lot of teams say they are, but we really did a lot of things together. I tried to show them what it’s like to be a leader, how to stay positive and keep everything going. I hope they take from me and use it next year."

"I’m looking forward to another year and hopefully we can get further," Oleson said.

WB-ND;000;000;0;—;0;7;3

West Liberty;000;021;x;—;3;4;0

WP — Janey Gingerich (7-1). LP — Lauren Summers (13-4). Leading hitters — WB-ND: Elise Oleson 2-3. 2B — Isabel Morrison (WL). HR — Macy Daufeldt (WL). RBI — West Liberty: Finley Hall 1, Daufeldt 1.

Records: West Burlington-Notre Dame 14-4; West Liberty 14-1.