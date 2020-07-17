If one thing isn’t working, Collins-Maxwell will find something else that does.

The top-ranked and two-time defending Class 1A state champions opened regional play Wednesday with a 10-0 victory over Colo-NESCO in the quarterfinals at Collins. The Spartans hit a couple of rough spots against a gutsy Royal team but eventually pulled away to advance to the semifinals with a 17-1 record.

All-state ace and Virginia signee Mikayla Houge was her usual dominant self on the mound, firing a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts. But the Spartan offense struggled a bit after the first two innings.

A lot of Collins-Maxwell’s success at the plate relies on first-team all-state leadoff hitter Alexis Houge getting on base. Alexis entered the game hitting .510 and driving opposing teams crazy on the base paths with 38 steals.

But she didn’t get on base once against Colo-NESCO. That left it up to someone else to get things going, and junior catcher Reagan Franzen stepped up to the challenge.

“She did help set the tone for us to score a lot of runs tonight,” Mikayla Houge said. “She really picked up our whole offense. We had runners in scoring position when she was up, so to have someone step up and score those runs was huge.”

Franzen reached base on all four of her trips to the plate.

Going up against three different Colo-NESCO pitchers, Franzen was 3-for-3 with a walk, and she drove in three of her team’s first five runs. Franzen did most of her damage hitting the ball to the opposite field.

“Everybody was pitching differently,” Franzen said. “I mostly got a lot of outside hits.”

Franzen singled in Collins-Maxwell’s first run in the bottom of the first inning. She made the score 5-0 in the bottom of the second with a two-run single just over the head of Royal second baseman Rebekah Nessa and then hit another single just over Nessa in the fifth.

“I did call that I was going to hit one in right-center today,” Franzen said. “It reminded me of last year at state against Clarksville when I was literally throwing my bat out out there.”

All three of Franzen’s hits came with two outs. In fact, every Spartan run occurred with two outs.

“We stayed strong and did what we had to do,” Collins-Maxwell head coach Troy Houge said. “That’s kind of what you do right now. It’s about surviving and advancing all the time.”

The youngest Houge — eighth-grader Erica — also had a big night. She also went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs.

“Erica hit the ball really well, and Reagan hit the ball really well,” Troy Houge said. “Those two did a nice job. We had some other girls hit the ball hard, but they weren’t consistent with it. Those two were consistent — they hit everything hard all night long.”

Erica drove in the final two runs in the sixth inning to end the game on account of the 10-run rule. She was supposed to relieve her eldest sister on the mound in the seventh.

“I gave Erica a hard time,” Troy Houge said. “I said apparently you don’t want to go pitch the last inning since you drove in those last two runs.”

Colo-NESCO ended its season at 6-12. The Royals failed to reach base once in both games of a doubleheader against the Spartans earlier in the year, so they took a lot of pride in the fight they put up against the defending champs on Wednesday.

“Collins-Maxwell is an elite team, and I felt we were able to at least slow them down a lot better than the previous two games we have played,” Collins-Maxwell head coach Candace Sutton said. “I was happy with our girls’ ability to put the ball in play this time around. Proud of the team for stepping up and playing as well as we did against a team like that.”

Rylee Purvis, Callie Kohlwes and Izabell Voekler each singled once for Colo-NESCO.