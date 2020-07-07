A big first inning propelled No. 2 (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine to a 9-1 victory over No. 15 (Class 5A) Bettendorf in a non-conference softball game at Letts Monday night.

Bettendorf scored an unearned run in the first half-inning, but wouldn’t score again. The Falcons responded with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the first and added three more runs in the fourth and a run in the sixth. Eight of Louisa-Muscatine’s runs were earned as the Falcons banged out seven hits and took advantage of four walks and one Bulldog error.

The victory gave Louisa-Muscatine (14-1) a 2-1 edge in the season series with Bettendorf (13-4).

Winning pitcher Hailey Sanders led the hitters with a home run, a single and four RBIs in four plate appearances. Beth Butler also homered for the Falcons and drove three runs home. McKenna Hohenadel and Brynn Jeambey both doubled for Louisa-Muscatine.

Sanders gave up one unearned run on four hits and a walk. She struck out 10 in seven innings.

Alexis Mulvehill and Bre Caffery both doubled for Bettendorf. Emily Rigdon was the losing pitcher.

NO. 14 WB-ND 15, LONE TREE 1: Eighth-grader Logan Kelley singled, tripled, homered and drove in four runs to pace 14th-ranked (Class 3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame to a SEI Superconference non-divisional win at Lone Tree.

Despite the margin, the game went the full seven innings. WB-ND scored its last five runs in the top of the seventh.

The Falcons’ Raven Messamaker also went 3-for-4 with three singles, two runs and two RBIs. Reagan Engberg, Madelyn Stutsman and Riley Richards had two hits each. Lauren Summers was the winning pitcher. She gave up one earned run on six hits and four walks. She struck out eight in seven innings.

For Lone Tree, Arlie Lorack doubled and Holley Johnson tripled. Abby Buckman was the losing pitcher.

BURLINGTON 8-7, FORT MADISON 11-6: Burlington bounced back from a three-run deficit and defeated the Bloodhounds in the second game of a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Fort Madison. The Bloodhounds won the first game.

Bryanna Mehaffy, Adessa Brandenburg and Megan Topping had two hits each to lead Burlington in the nightcap. Brandenburg and Topping each drove in two runs. Topping doubled. Carley McGinity was the winning pitcher in relief.

Lexi Whaley and Dalyn Wondra had two hits each for Fort Madison. Wondra hit a home run. Neeley Rehm took the loss.

In the first game, Logan Johnson went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Fort Madison. Kylee Cashman had two singles. Lauryn Helmick, Rehm and Wondra each doubled. Helmick was the winning pitcher.

Mehaffy and McGinity had three hits each for Burlington. Topping homered and singled and had four RBIs. McGinity doubled and tripled. Brynn Casady doubled. Brandenburg was the losing pitcher.

NO. 11 FAIRFIELD 14-12, KEOKUK 0-4: No. 11 (Class 4A) Fairfield swept the Chiefs in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Keokuk.

In the first game, Keokuk’s Alivia Myhre went 2-for-3 with a double. In the second game, Myhre was 3-for-4 with a triple, Sydney McCarron had two singles in three trips and Abby Thompson drove in a run.

MOUNT PLEASANT 7-2, WASHINGTON 6-21: The Panthers split a Southeast Conference doubleheader with Washington at Mount Pleasant.

NEW LONDON 7, DANVILLE 0: The Tigers blanked Danville in a South Division game at New London.

CARDINAL 6, CENTRAL LEE 5: The Comets edged Central Lee in a South Division game at Eldon.