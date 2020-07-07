Burlington High School sophomore Juan Reyes fired a no-hit shutout and the Grayhounds defeated Fort Madison, 2-0, in the second game of a Southeast Conference baseball doubleheader at Fort Madison Monday night.

Fort Madison won the first game, 9-3.

Reyes retired the first 20 batters he faced, then spoiled a perfect game by walking Matthew Steffensmeier in the seventh inning. Fort Madison’s Vasin Thurman followed by popping out to shortstop Mateo Rascon to end the game and preserve the no-hitter.

Reyes struck out seven Bloodhounds, including four in a row over the sixth and seventh innings. Of his 82 pitches, 55 were strikes.

Burlington scored all it needed it the first inning. Taylor Bunton led off the game with a double and, an out later, scored on a fielder’s choice by Tyson Powers. Mason Fort solo homered in the fifth inning for the insurance run.

Brock Dengler and Powers had two hits each. Powers had a double.

Matt Hopper was the losing pitcher.

Jason Thurman, Brandon Reichelt and Garrett Hannum had two hits each to lead Fort Madison to victory in the first game. Reichelt doubled and had six RBIs. Jason Thurman doubled and tripled. Tate Johnson doubled. Kane Williams was the winning pitcher.

Bunton went 3-for-4 for Burlington. Fort and Dengler had two hits each. Dengler doubled. Jacob Zahner was the losing pitcher.

NOTRE DAME 17, WAPELLO 1: Notre Dame High School pummeled three Wapello pitchers for 11 hits in four innings and rolled to a SEI Superconference interdivisional baseball victory at Wapello.

The Nikes’ Nick Skerik led the barrage with three hits and four RBIs in four trips to the plate. Drew Chiprez homered and singled, driving in three runs in three at bats. Josh Smith and Brady Oleson added two hits each. Smith had a double and three RBIs and Oleson doubled and drove two runs home. Jeron Conner also had two RBIs for Notre Dame.

Conner was the winning pitcher, giving up no runs on two hits and no walks in three innings. He struck out three.

Wapello was limited to three hits. Rhett Smith doubled and Aidan Housman and Chase Witte each singled. Housman was the losing pitcher.

WEST BURLINGTON 18, W-MU 3: Ty Hill went 4-for-4 and four teammates had two hits each in the Falcons’ four-inning interdivisional win over Winfield-Mount Union at Winfield.

Hill had three singles and a triple. Dreyton LaVeine went 2-for-2 with five RBIs. Gabe Zurita was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Winning pitcher Hayden Vandenberg went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Zach Krantz was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Krantz, Zurita, Brady Diewold and LaVeine each doubled.

Vandenberg surrendered no earned runs on four hits and a walk in three innings. He fanned three batters.

Dawson Bergthold led W-MU at the plate with two singles in three trips. Nick Crow was the losing pitcher.

DANVILLE 12, L-M 10: The Bears held on for an interdivisional win over Louisa-Muscatine at Danville.

Cam Edle led Danville with three singles and two RBIs in four at bats. Grifen Molle and Tyler Hartman each had two RBIs for the Bears. Kolby May was the winning pitcher in relief. He gave up five runs, only two earned, on six hits and no walks in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out none. Molle picked up the save.

Kaiden Schneider and Tom Martin had two hits each for Louisa-Muscatine. Schneider and Michael Danz each had two RBIs. Martin doubled. Jared Woerly was the losing pitcher.

CARDINAL 6, CENTRAL LEE 2: Landon Becker went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead the Comets past Central Lee in a SEISC South Division game at Donnellson.

Jentry Arbogast added two hits for Cardinal. TJ Stutes and Jaden Hawk both went 2-for-4 for Central Lee. Hawk doubled.

Becker went the distance for the win, giving up seven hits and three walks while striking out six. Evan Pohren suffered the loss.