Eighth-grader Logan Kelley went 5-for-5 with three doubles and a home run for the day, leading West Burlington-Notre Dame to two victories in the Lisbon softball tournament Friday afternoon.

The Lady Falcons topped Belle Plaine, 12-0, in three innings and host Lisbon, 9-2.

Freshman Lauren Summers pitched the victory in both games and aided her own causes with a 4-for-7 outing at the plate with a home run and six RBIs.

Against Belle Plaine, Summers went 3-for-3, scored three runs and drove six more home. In the circle, she gave up two hits and a walk while striking out six in three innings. Kelley and freshman Abby Bence both went 2-for-2. Kelley had a double.

Against Lisbon, Kelley had two doubles and a home run in three trips. Madelyn Stutsman and Lauren Krieger both went 2-for-3 and Reagan Engberg was 2-for-4. Engberg and Elise Oleson both doubled.

Summers gave up two unearned runs on three hits and two walks. She struck out eight in seven innings.

West Burlington-Notre Dame improved to 8-2.

NO. 2 L-M 10, CENTRAL LEE 1: Second-ranked (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine erupted for six runs in the first half-inning and coasted to a SEI Superconference interdivisional game at Donnellson.

Kylee Sanders and McKenna Hohenadel both had two doubles and a single for Louisa-Muscatine. Hailey Sanders went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Morgan Stecher, Mallory Mashek and Kenzie Kissel had two hits each for the Falcons, who had 17 hits as a team.

Kylee Sanders was the winning pitcher. She surrendered one unearned run on four hits and three walks in five innings. She fanned four Hawks. Hailey Sanders pitched the final two innings with no hits or walks while striking out three.

Meghan Hopp and Shanna Buford both doubled for Central Lee. Zoe Eschman and Halo Arrowood each singled. Sophie Turner was the losing pitcher.

CARDINAL 10, VAN BUREN COUNTY 4: Lydia Moses had two singles, a double and an RBI to lead the Comets past Van Buren County at Keosauqua.

Nicoa McClure was the winning pitcher.

Isabel Manning was 2-for-4 with two home runs and 3 RBIs for the Warriors. She also scored a pair of runs. Chelsey Huff was 3-for-3 for the Warriors.

SIGOURNEY 8, NEW LONDON 2: Meghan Stuhr and Madelynn Hornback each had three RBIs to lead Sigourney past the Tigers at New London.

Stuhr was 3-for-3 with a double. Hornback was the winning pitcher and had two doubles in four trips.

BASEBALL

WAPELLO 9, W-MU 2: Rhett Smith went 4-for-4 and teammate Aidan Housman went 3-for-5 to lead the Indians to a North Division win over Winfield-Mount Union at Winfield.

Smith had a double, two triples and two RBIs. Chase Witte and Tate Kronfeldt both went 2-for-3 for Wapello. Kronfeldt doubled and Witte had two RBIs. Witte was the winning pitcher, giving up two runs, neither earned, on two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine batters.

Jacob Ford paced Winfield-Mount Union with a 2-for-3 outing. He drove both Wolves’ runs home. Ford was the losing pitcher.

NEW LONDON 10, SIGOURNEY 1: The Tigers led 9-0 before visiting Sigourney could get on the scoreboard in the sixth inning.

Kooper Schulte, Tucker Gibbar, Jaxon Allen and Seth Bailey each had two hits for New London. Gibbar, Bailey and Holvin Catala all doubled. Holvin Catala had two RBIs and a stolen base. Josh Catala and Schulte each stole two bases. Shae Summerfield had one.

Bailey was the winning pitcher. He gave up no runs on two hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out five.

CENTRAL LEE 14, L-M 1: TJ Stutes and Adam Boeck had three hits each for Central Lee in an interdivisional win over Louisa-Muscatine at Letts.

Jaden Hawk went 2-for-3 for the Hawks. Boeck, Hawk and Stutes each had a double. Stutes had three RBIs and Luke Simmons had two. Stutes was the winning pitcher.

Chase Kruse went 2-for-3 and drove in Louisa-Muscatine’s run in the first inning. Micheal Danz was the losing pitcher.