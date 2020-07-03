Bryanna Mehaffy went 7-for-8 for the day and led Burlington High School to a 10-0, 6-2 sweep of Keokuk in a Southeast Conference softball doubleheader at Wagner Field Thursday night.

Mehaffy went 4-for-4 with three stolen bases in the first game, which lasted just five innings. Carley McGinity, Megan Topping and Paige Yeager each had two hits for the Grayhounds. Topping doubled twice and McGinity, Yeager, Lydia Allen-Barnes and Kayla Norton each had one double. Adessa Brandenburg (7-1) was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 Chiefs. Abby Thompson was the losing pitcher.

In the nightcap, Mehaffy went 3-for-4. Allen-Barnes and McGinity had two hits each and McGinity doubled. Norton (6-1) was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in seven inninngs.

Kayleigh Zanger took the loss. Zanger, Alivia Myhre and Thompson each had hits for Keokuk.

Burlington improved to 13-3 (6-2). Keokuk is 3-12 (2-6).

FORT MADISON 7-13, MOUNT PLEASANT 0-3: The Bloodhounds swept a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Fort Madison.

In the first game, Kylee Cashman, Lexi Whaley and Neeley Rehm had two hits each for Fort Madison. Whaley homered and had three RBIs. Rehm was the winning pitcher. Samantha Broeker doubled for Mount Pleasant. Sydni Coleman pitched the loss.

In the second game, Fort Madison’s Logan Johnson, Whaley, Dalyn Wondra and Lauryn Helmick each had two hits. Johnson hit a home run. Helmick was the winning pitcher. Broeker led Mount Pleasant with a single, a double and two RBIs. Hannah Newman took the loss.

NO. 2 L-M 10, WAPELLO 0: No. 2 (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine’s Hailey Sanders fired a one-hit shutout in a North Division game at Letts, but Sanders didn’t feel any pressure to get a no-hitter.

Wapello’s Mady Reid led off the game with a single to right field.

Kylee Sanders was 3-for-3 to lead L-M at the plate. Hailey Sanders hit two doubles, Brynn Jeambey and Mallory Mashek each had a single and a double and Jersey Lessinger had two singles.

Hailey Sanders walked one and struck out six in the five-inning game.

W-MU 2, LONE TREE 0: Madie Anderson pitched the shutout and led Winfield-Mount Union in hitting in a North Division game at Lone Tree.

Offensively, Anderson singled, doubled and drove one run home. In the circle, she struck out 19 opponents.

HIGHLAND 10, HOLY TRINITY 0: Dani Laughlin had three hits to lead the Huskies past Holy Trinity. Grace Batcheller was the winning pitching, striking out six in five innings.

CARDINAL 16, DANVILLE 0: The Comets scored 12 runs in the fourth inning and blanked the Bears at Danville.

Morgan Waste, Miranda Richards and Isabella Smith each singled for Danville.

COLUMBUS 10, HILLCREST ACADEMY 0: Libby White and Emma Milder had two hits each to lead the Wildcats to a five-inning North Division win.

Grace Conwell had three stolen bases and two RBIs for Columbus. White was the winning pitcher. She gave up three hits and a walk while striking out seven in five innings.