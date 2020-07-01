All-State pitcher Madie Anderson fired a no-hit shutout and Winfield-Mount Union defeated Hillcrest Academy, 6-0, in a SEI Superconference North Division softball game at Winfield Tuesday night.

Anderson walked none and struck out 16 in seven innings.

Carlee Sloan and Kayreanna Sharar led Winfield-Mount Union at the plate with two singles each. Sharar had an RBI. Emma Haines went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Anna Anderson doubled.

Winfield-Mount Union improved to 6-2. Hillcrest Academy fell to 0-8.

NO. 2 L-M 12, PEKIN 0: Winning pitcher Hailey Sanders allowed just one hit while her second-ranked (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine teammates banged out 10 in a North Division game at Packwood.

Sanders walked none and struck out two in the three-inning game. Pekin’s Hannah Lucas tagged Sanders for a third-inning single.

Kylee Sanders led Louisa-Muscatine with two doubles and a single in three trips to the plate. Hailey Sanders went 2-for-3, McKenna Hohenadel hit a home run and Mallory Mashek doubled.

COLUMBUS 6, HIGHLAND 1: Solid defense and the hitting of Emma Milder and Jocelyn Fulton lifted the Wildcats to their first win of the season in a North Division game at Columbus Junction.

Milder went 3-for-4 with a double and Fulton was 2-for-3 with a double. Libby White was the winning pitcher, giving up one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. She struck out five Huskies.

Columbus improved to 1-5.