Mateo Rascon and Tyson Powers each had three hits for the day and led Burlington High School to a 5-1, 9-2 sweep of Mount Pleasant in a Southeast Conference baseball doubleheader at Mount Pleasant Monday night.

In the first game, Powers went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Mason Fort drove two runs home and Rascon had a single in three trips. Jacob Zahner was the winning pitcher. He gave up one earned run on five hits and three walks in seven innings.

Clayton Lowery doubled for Mount Pleasant and Jaxon Hoyle drove in the run. Corbin Broeker took the loss in relief.

In the nightcap, Rascon, who batted in the No. 9 position in both games, singled and doubled in two trips. He had five RBIs and scored once. Burlington’s Hunter Timmerman doubled and Taylor Bunton tripled. Juan Reyes was the winning pitcher.

Lowery again doubled for Mount Pleasant. Hoyle was the losing pitcher.

FORT MADISON 7-8, FAIRFIELD 0-5: Three Bloodhounds combined for a shutout in the first game and Fort Madison swept the Trojans in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Fairfield.

Freshman Kane Williams was the winning pitcher in the opener, giving up four hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out two. Landes Williams and Jason Thurman relieved. Thurman and Reiburn Turnbull led the hitters with three each. Turnbull drove in four runs.

Vasin Thurman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Fort Madison in the second game. Jason Thurman and Tate Johnson had two hits each. Matt Hopper was the winning pitcher.

HIGHLAND 13, W-MU 2: Chase Schultz went 3-for-3 with a double to lead the Huskies past Winfield-Mount Union in a SEI Superconference North Division game at Winfield.

Christian Gerot paced Winfield-Mount Union with two singles in four trips.

HILLCREST ACADEMY 11, WAPELLO 0: Hillcrest Academy’s Eli Ours limited the Indians to three hits in a North Division game at Wapello.

Aidan Housman, Daniel Meeker and Briar Holmes each singled for Wapello. Ours was the winning pitcher. Chase Witte took the loss.