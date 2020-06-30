It all came down to pitching at Community Field Monday night.

West Burlington High School’s pitching was strong, but Danville’s started out erratically. As a result, West Burlington defeated the Bears, 8-3, in an SEI Superconference South Division baseball game.

West Burlington starter and winner Dreyton LaVeine "was throwing pretty good," West Burlington coach Pat McKasson said. "And (reliever) Gabe (Zurita) was throwing pretty good."

Hayden Vandenburg relieved the final two innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks. "That wasn’t Hayden’s best," McKasson said, "but you’re not going to have your best every night. He battled through and our defense stepped up. Gabe made a bad throw, but our first baseman (Ty Hill) dug it out. That’s what a coach likes to see."

LaVeine, a righthander who is playing with a broken left wrist, gave up one hit and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six Bears. Zurita pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up one run on one hit and a walk. He struck out three.

Due to his left wrist injury, LaVeine catches the throw-back from the catcher with his bare right hand. So what if a batter hits the ball back at LaVeine?

"You know him," McKasson said. "He will battle. He’ll take it off the bare hand, probably, and do something. Hopefully he gets (the cast) off this week. That would help a lot."

Danville starter Tyler Hartman gave up one run in the first inning, then five more in the second without getting an out. He was relieved by Caden Boyles and later Kolby May. Hartman gave up two hits and four walks. He also hit two batters.

"We’ve got to find a better way to pitch," Danville coach Dave Beik said. "We’re falling behind big time at the start of these games. Our starting pitching needs to start digging deep and find what’s working. We gave up eight runs and I think they just had three or four hits."

Actually, West Burlington had five hits, but they were generally scattered.

"It’s all on our starting pitching," Beik said. "We’re hitting people and walking people and we’ve got to find a way. The guys we brought in (in relief) did a nice job. A lot of that was self-inflicted."

Kaleb Allen and Zurita led West Burlington at the plate, both going 2-for-3. Zurita had two RBIs. Zach Krantz had the Falcons’ other hit.

Krantz left the game in the sixth after his own foul ball hit him in the face. "I don’t know if the ball hit the ground and came up and hit him in the eye or what," McKasson said. "He’s got a little shiner and had a little blood on the nose."

Ryne Rogers pinch hit for Krantz, inheriting a 0-2 count, and struck out on one pitch.

Asked if Krantz would be playing in the Falcons’ next game Wednesday, McKasson said, "I hope so. We’re down to 11 kids now anyhow, so to lose him, wow."

Brady Hall went 2-for-2 for Danville. Grifen Molle tripled and Cam Edle singled.

West Burlington (3-4) plays at Winfield-Mount Union Wednesday, Danville (2-4) hosts New London Wednesday.