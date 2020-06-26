The only show in the town of Adel Thursday night was the battle between the ADM High School and Woodward-Granger High School baseball teams.

For the ADM fans, the Tigers did not disappoint as five second-inning runs helped propel the team to a 10-1 victory over a Hawks squad that gave up just 2.8 runs per game entering the contest. ADM tied their season-high in hits with eleven total and six of those eleven came within the first two innings of action. Following two singles to kick off the offensive action for the Tigers, ADM touched up the scoreboard first as Tate Stine-Smith drove in the first of three runs for the game as part of a big night for the junior. When all was said and done. Stine-Smith led ADM with three runs driven in, increasing his team-leading RBI total to eight on the season. It marked the seventh first-inning run that the Tigers have produced this season and it quickly gave ADM a 1-0 advantage.

ADM really had two breakout innings which included the second inning where they posted five of their ten runs. It also marked the most runs given up in a single inning by Woodward-Granger this season. Overall, four Tigers drove in two runs for the contest, and that included Grant Garton. The junior followed up his game-winning hit on Tuesday with two hits and two RBI to wrap up the week Thursday. His first at-bat for the contest in the second inning produced his first RBI on a single to right field which in turn increased the ADM lead to a 2-0 mark. Stine-Smith also joined in on the second inning scoring action with a single to right field, scoring fellow junior Ethan Juergens from second base. Kaden Sutton’s third double of the season, an Juergens RBI, and a Woodward-Granger error rounded out the second inning action for ADM, giving the Tigers a six-run lead after two innings.

The rest of ADM’s five hits would be spread out across the final five innings of play. The theme of scoring in bunches this season for ADM continued on yet again in the fifth inning Thursday night. With three runs in the inning, it marked the sixth such inning this season where ADM scored three or more runs in a single inning. Against the Hawks, that began with Zach Fuller’s fourth double of the season to plate one run. Garton’s second RBI of the game came in the inning and coupled with a score on a passed ball, that rounded out the scoring efforts on the night for the Tigers.

“This group is very capable of scoring in bunches,” said Tiger head coach Jason Book earlier this season. “It’s not out of the question because once this team gets going, they are hard to stop.”

On the mound, ADM deployed Chase Anderson as the starting pitcher and he didn’t disappoint. The senior tossed nearly six innings of work and suffered just four walks and four hits allowed. His seven strikeouts Thursday night now gives Anderson a Raccoon River Conference second-best mark of 17 total strikeouts on the season. Anderson also showed that his approach to the strike zone is hard for hitters to master as five out of his seven strikeouts came on swings and misses.

The win gives ADM their sixth straight victory overall and fourth victory against a team holding a record above .500. The Tigers end their first of what looks to be several unblemished weeks of action in 2020. The next event on the docket for the Tigers will be perhaps their toughest test yet in the Winterset Huskies on Monday, June 29. The Tigers will once again be back home for that battle as they seek their 14th win over the Huskies since the 2009 campaign. The battle will begin with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m.