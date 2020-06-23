There was little stopping Woodward-Granger (6-1-1) from toppling West Central Valley (0-4) in Monday’s conference offering in Granger as the Hawks won a slick 12-0 game.

It’s the second shutout win of the season and thanks to the defense led by a share of three pitchers, was also the first no-hitter in 2020.

Collin Nardini saw action for the first 2.1 innings and struck out three batters. Jay Dorenkamp came in and fanned four of the five batters he saw in 1.2 innings while Trevor Simmons sealed the deal with two strikeouts in his lone inning. The closest the Wildcats came to breaking the no-hitter was on a rare error from shortstop Reese Jamison that let the WCV pitcher on base in the fourth inning whereas the Hawks had no issues getting on base.

Woodward got right to work with a five-run first inning, a true tone-setter for the rest of the night as from the start.

The Wildcats walked the Hawks’ leadoff batter Reese Jamison, who held the conference lead of 10 hits coming into the game. He was walked on all three of his plate appearances and still managed to score on all three occasions thanks to the bats behind him.

Most directly, Bryce Achenbach sat in the two-spot for the second game in a row and drove in Jamison on two occasions as head coach Eric Evans continues to fine-tune the batting order. Achenbach also scored twice on his own, creating three runs in total as did Colby Tague and Pacey Moats. Thanks to the collective quality at-bats, only one Hawk was left on base all game and nine of 10 batters created at least one run.

Next up: @Martensdale-St Marys (Tuesday)

Last year’s home dual with the state qualifier Blue Devils was a real treat as the Hawks escaped 8-7. This year the Hawks hit the road with the chance to snap their host’s perfect 7-0 record to start the season.