A quick start led to yet another victory for the Dallas Center-Grimes softball team Friday night as they bested non-conference foe Ballard 5-2 in Dallas Center.

En route to their fifth straight victory to kick off the season for the Fillies, the team began things very quickly against the Bombers. Just half an inning elapsed before DCG touched up the scoreboard in the first inning. That began with a Molly Cooney RBI single for a quick 1-0 advantage. What followed was some nice base running as Aubrey Johansen crossed the plate following a Kamryn O’Brien steal to second. Ballard cut DCG’s two-run lead in half in the top half of the second which marked the smallest lead for the Fillies the entire contest.

DCG not only employed great base running and strong hitting, but they showed a lot of patience as well and from those efforts, the team drew a run in the bottom half of the second for a 3-1 lead. It didn’t take long for the action to pick back up for DCG as sophomore Elle Nelsen pitched in on the scoring efforts in the bottom of the fourth. The Fillie leadoff hitter struck one of three hits on the night and it ended up going for an RBI double to bump up the lead to 4-1. It was also a strong night for senior catcher Molly Cooney as both of her two hits resulted in a score. Her second RBI strike came within that same fourth inning and brought DCG’s lead to a 5-1 mark. The Bombers struck for one more run in the sixth inning but DCG snuffed out any chance of a comeback, thus preserving their eventual 5-2 victory.

Overall, six DCG players struck at least one hit on the night. Four of those hitters (Nelsen, Cooney, Morgan Rosenbeck, and Maria Hendricks) picked up multi-hit performances on the night. The team as a whole picked up 11 hits and suffered just one strikeout all game long.

Inside the circle, senior pitcher Lani Gannon went a full seven innings for the first time in 2020 through 119 pitches thrown. Gannon gave up just nine hits and two earned runs while striking out three batters. It was an overall performance that brought a lot of positivity to the table as DCG softball head coach Steve Schlafke talked about.

“I thought she did really well tonight,” said Schlafke. “There were plenty of instances where she could have been rattled but she kept calm and stayed within herself. She has more control this year and she really hit her spots tonight.”

The win allows the Fillies to wrap up the week with an unblemished mark of 5-0. Next up for DCG will be another home contest as they welcome in Grinnell Monday, June 22 for a doubleheader battle. First pitch of game one will start things out at 5:30 p.m.