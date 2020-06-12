The Raccoon River Conference was not playing around last season. Seven of nine teams finished with a winning record. How much of that talent is returning to compete with the Jayettes’ rising squad?

*Records listed are 2019 standings

Perry (5-24)

While Perry is the only RRC team that lost three seniors who ranked in their top nine in hits, five of the top six producers all return to bat this season including all-state selection Lydia Olejniczak. She ranked third among eighth-graders in the conference in hits, and was second in on-base-percentage and runs scored.

ADM (28-7)

Only one team in the conference beat No. 1 Carlisle…the ADM Tigers.

That came off a tremendous three RBI, three-run performance from Abbie Hlas, who returns for her senior season with higher aims. In fact, only one senior from the starting lineup is missing.

Ballard (26-10)

The Bombers stayed true to their name as they sent 22 balls out of the park, ranked only behind Carlisle’s 23 home runs in the conference. Ballard is coming back almost entirely intact as Skylar Rigby and Maggie Larson return with a combined 15 dingers as a dangerous power combo.

Bondurant-Farrar (17-19)

Hitting was a non-issue for the Bluejays last season as freshman Katelyn Lappe and sophomore Riley Gilroy were top 25 in batting average. The struggle came from the pitching as the inexperienced crew had a RRC-worst .329 opponent batting average.

Boone (17-12)

Don’t mistake the Toreadors’ low stat lines for low production. Their 29 games were the lightest workload in the conference yet Boone tied second in the RRC with 22 home runs. Sophomore Emma Dighton leads the conference with 33 homers over the past three seasons.

Carlisle (38-3)

The Wildcats cruised to the 2019 state title with equal parts bats and pitching. A dozen games including the championship were won with shutouts. Bad news for the conference, every pitcher returns, including all-state ace Molly Hoekstra who fanned 211 batters as a junior.

Carroll (21-13)

It stands out as a near-impossible stat. The Tigers stole 313 bases last year. Varsity Bound’s record-keeping since 2007 shows no team has even reached 250. And all but 18 steals return this year.

Winterset (19-15)

Only two underclassmen hit over .500 last year at the plate: Boone’s Dighton and Winterset’s Jena Young. While the former hit for power, Young was equally effective crossing home plate 32 times as the Huskies’ leadoff who helped beat ADM once and swept Carroll as well.