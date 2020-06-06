The Jayettes and Bluejays have officially put on their spikes as both softball and baseball teams started practice on Monday, June 1.

Softball head coach Tina Lutterman reported that 22 girls participated, the same number of boys for baseball per first-year head coach Aaron Lyons. Lutterman added that the first practice was largely going over the new coronavirus guidelines and team rules but would get into the full swing Tuesday.

Keep watching for further updates and team previews before the season kicks off. Both baseball and softball have a June 16 opening night hosting the Gilbert Tigers, who won each of their games against Perry last season.

As media and parents are not allowed at practices — open only to essential staff and players — the Perry Chief will continue providing updates from a distance before the seasons kick off.