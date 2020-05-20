This week was supposed to be about achieving dreams, winning titles and breaking records.

Today was to be the first day Iowa high school athletesascended upon the blue oval at Drake Stadium in Des Moines for the state coed track meet.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no meet for the first time since the boys first started running in 1906.

“I will miss the trip down to Des Moines, opening up the box of state T-shirts and passing them out to everyone,” Collins-Maxwell head girls’ track coach Jerry Meinerts said. “Drake Stadium is just a fun place to be at. All the sights, sounds and smells of state track are awesome.

“Another thing I’ll miss is hearing Mike Jay announce our events at state!! I also love chatting with my high school track coach, and chatting with coaches from around the state that I haven’t seen since last year’s state meet.”

Meinerts has coached track since 2008. He thought his Spartan girls had a good shot at earning medals in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes as well as the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley relays this year in Class 1A.

“We were really looking forward to the opportunity of earning some state medals this year, and hopefully scoring enough points for a top-five team finish at state,” Meinerts said.

But he also took great pleasure in seeing all the other athletes show their stuff year after year in front of a packed stadium.

“It was fun watching Tristen Wirfs throw the shot put, Tim Dwight blaze around the track, the Phelps family throwing the discus and Sidney Milani winning the 100, 200, 400 and 800 with state-record times in a couple of those,” Meinerts said. “I just love watching the competition of these athletes laying it out on the track.”

Ames had the potential to provide several of those special moments Meinerts could enjoy watching when his runners weren’t competing this season. The Little Cyclones were gunning for history.

“Our goal at the end of last year was to do something that has never been done by one team with the same coaching staff, and that was to win both the boys’ and girls’ state championships,” Ames head coach Ben Duea said. “We said it at the banquet last year, and we really felt like we had a legitimate shot to win both.

“Our boys, coming into the year, were probably the favorites in 4A along with West Des Moines Valley. On the girls’ side, we felt like with the addition of a great freshman class, a move-in athlete and the emergence of Camille Jackson as the state’s top distance runner, we had as good of a chance as anyone to take down three-time defending state champ Waukee.”

Ames senior Bianca Sorrentino has qualified for state each of the previous three years. She was part of the runner-up 4x200 team last year.

“I have a lot of good memories with (the 4x200) at state,” Sorrentino said. “Last year, we almost didn’t make it to the check-in in time, but we luckily did and were state runner-up soon after.”

Sorrentino was looking to make state in the 100 individually and the 4x200, 4x100 and sprint medley relays this year, with senior teammate Teagan Lipsey slated to run with her in all three relays. She’ll miss spending time with Lipsey and the rest of her teammates trying to win medals this week.

“State track week is the best week of the year,” Sorrentino said. “The excitement from all the athletes and coaches knowing we’re about to put together everything we’ve been working towards all season is a really special feeling.

“Every day of state track week has a different purpose, and I will miss Duea’s famous state-week speeches motivating us to do something great.”

Kongor Garang is a senior on the boys’ team. He was slated to run the open 400 and 4x400 and 4x800.

“I miss everything about state week,” Garang said. “The fans and my teammates, but most importantly, the running itself. It’s so much fun.

Aniey Akok, Anyuon Anyuon and Noah Kohut-Jackson were slated to run the other legs in the 4x800. Ames won the 4A boys’ 4x800 state title a year ago.

In the 4x400, Garang was likely to run with Akok, Anyuon and Tamin Lipsey.

“My favorite event is the 4x4 because it’s the last event, and all eyes are on us,” Garang said. “It’s fun to watch but even better to run it.”

Garang was confident he’d do well in all three events.

“After all the hard work we’ve been through, I feel like I have the right to say the boys and I would’ve won the 4x8 and the 4x4, and I could’ve been top-three in the 400,” Garang said.

Other area athletes also had big dreams.

Nevada sophomore Caeden DaSilva was looking to be part of two gold medals after helping the Cubs place third, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 3A boys’ 4x200, sprint medley and 4x100 relays last year.

“My goals at state were to win the 200 and for us as a team to win the 4x2,” DaSilva said.

Gilbert senior Haleigh Hadley broke the school record in the girls’ high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 5 inches during an in-door meet at Wartburg in March. She was looking to top that at state.

“Last year, I placed eighth at Drake and 11th at state, and this year I was hoping to place higher and earn points for my team at state,” Hadley said. “My season goal was to end with 5-7.”

For Hadley, Sorrentino, Garang and other senior athletes, this week serves as a time to reflect on what they were able to accomplish on the blue oval during their track careers. It also brings back a lot of fun memories they will always be able to cherish.

“Last year at state, we stole all of Coach (Laura) Kautman’s pillows and hid them in one of the rooms,” Hadley said. “We told her the only way to get her pillows back was if she did a catwalk and we could videotape it.

“It’s by far the best video I have on my phone.”

DaSilva and the other underclassmen are hoping to get the chance to make more memories and earn more medals in 2021.

“I’m definitely going to use this as motivation for next year,” DaSilva said. “I felt like this was going to be my best year yet, and the fact that I was taken away from me just makes me want to come back next year even better.”