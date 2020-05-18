Iowa State got a football grad transfer.

Greg Ross, a starting safety at North Carolina, announced Sunday that he’s transferring to Matt Campbell’s program.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Ross started 11 games the past two seasons. He enters an experienced Cyclones secondary with 57 tackles in 24 career games.

Ross bolsters a position that’s already solid. Veterans back for 2020 include safeties Greg Eisworth and Lawrence White, who combined for 22 starts last season and 38 during their careers.

Experienced cornerbacks returning include Datrone Young (11 career starts), Tayvonn Kyle (five career starts) and Anthony Johnson (17 career starts).

North Carolina is coached by Mack Brown, a former Texas head coach and assistant at Iowa State between 1979-81.

Campbell also got a commitment from 6-2, 195-point 2021 defensive back Beau Freyler of Colorado Springs, Colorado Sunday.

He picked the Cyclones over Air Force, Arizona, Army, Boston College, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Washington State, and Wisconsin, among others, according to the 247sports.com web site.