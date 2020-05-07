When college athletics emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be an entirely new world. From the logistical issues of social distancing to the financial impacts of a stressed economy, college athletics hasn’t seen upheaval on this scale in generations.

There are also more granular changes afoot, developments that would otherwise be the leading headlines in any normal spring.

“Put it on the pile of challenges right now,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a phone interview with the Ames Tribune earlier this week. “There are two ways of looking at it: You probably couldn’t pick a worse time to put that challenge into the mix, but then you might not have been able to find a better time because if we’re dealing with new stuff, might as well deal with it all at the same time.”

The NCAA is poised to pass legislation that will allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness for the first time. That means endorsements like appearances, social media posts and sponsorships.

How that legislation is shaped remains to be seen - there have been a number of proposals that would curb the opportunities or levels of financial compensation student athletes-could receive. That conversation will be robust over the next months as the NCAA makes decisions.

“If it’s truly market-based,” Pollard said, “then let the market determine it.”

Additionally, the NCAA is weighing granting student-athletes in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s hockey immediate eligibility after a first-time transfer rather than sitting out a season, as is currently mandated. Players in all other sports are able to be immediately eligible.

“I think all sports should be treated the same,” Pollard said. “I wasn’t around years ago when the five sports got carved out, but I think it’s not right that those five sports are treated differently. I don’t think anyone disagrees that all the sports should be treated equally.”

The issue will ultimately be voted on in January, but there was a belief that there would be a vote this month that would essentially put it into place immediately. The NCAA board of governors recently announced its recommendation against immediately putting that rule in place, making it unlikely anything will be passed until January.

“I think the rule is going to pass (in January),” Pollard said. “There was a movement to say if this is what we’re going to do in January then let’s just eliminate the waiver request between now and January. If you know you’re going to do something and it’s going to go into effect next year and you’re going to vote on it in January, then why don’t we just fast-track it and put it through now.

“That’s where they were originally heading until COVID-19.”

It seems, though, that the 2021-22 school year will be the time that transfers in those five sports will no longer be required to sit out a season upon transferring.

“There are two sides to the story of whether everyone should sit one year or if everyone should not have to sit one year,” Pollard said. “My personal preference would be everyone should sit one year, but I don’t think that’s where it’s going to end up.

“I think it’s going to end up that everybody gets a one-time transfer, and if that happens, I’m fine with it.”