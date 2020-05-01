KNOXVILLE — With looser COVID-19 restrictions returning throughout the majority of Iowa counties, two of the state's top race tracks are firing back up soon.

The World of Outlaws announced Tuesday night that it will return to racing with two Iowa events next month. The first is a NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race on May 8 at Knoxville Raceway, followed by a Morton Buildings Late Model Series race on May 15 at Boone Speedway. No spectators will attend either event.

Knoxville Raceway and Boone Speedway are located, respectively, in Marion County and Boone County — two of the 77 Iowa counties where Gov. Kim Reynolds announced relaxed business restrictions beginning Friday. Among the entities allowed to operate are race tracks — other than those conducting horse or dog races — as long as fans aren't permitted.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working diligently with partner tracks and city, county and state government officials across the country to be prepared for our 'Return to Racing,'" World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in a release. "We will follow a strict set of guidelines that exceed local requirements, including social distancing, utilization of every other pit stall, health screening, hand washing stations and the distribution of masks and bottles of hand sanitizer to everyone in attendance."

Both events will feature hot laps at 6:30 p.m., followed by qualifying and racing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday rain dates are included. All full-time World of Outlaws drivers are expected to attend.

Each race will feature a 48-car field, comprised of local, regional and national stars following a process guided by the World of Outlaws. That procedure will include utilizing the top 18 in the World of Outlaws standings (2019 and 2020) along with Knoxville Raceway (2019), DIRTcar Late Model National (2019) and DIRTcar Summer Nationals (2019) point standings.

“The World of Outlaws put together Operational Procedures for this kind of event and approached us about making it happen," Boone Speedway's Robert Lawton said in the release. "Their plan gave us and our local officials a lot of confidence, and we hope that we can set an example for dirt tracks across the country."

Despite no fan attendance, DIRTVision will broadcast the entire night live as an online stream. A 20% discount will be offered on any new FAST PASS all-access subscription or single-event pay-per-view purchased at least the days prior to each event using Vouchers Codes: RETURNKNOXVILLE and RETURNBOONE. Existing subscription holders will receive a commemorative gift.

“While racing without fans will be hard for all of us, these events at Knoxville Raceway and Boone Speedway mark an important step in getting the country back on track," Knoxville Raceway race director and promoter John McCoy said in a release. "Governor Reynolds, along with our city and Marion County officials, have been key in making that happen."

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com.