Given the fact you're reading a sports page in the age of pandemic, when there are no sports, I imagine the odds of you being one of the millions who have watched the first installments of 'The Last Dance,' the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' final championship season of 1997-98, are pretty solid.

The first two hours were a fun ride back to a time when Jordan and the Bulls were ubiquitous in sports and culture. I imagine the forthcoming installments will be exceedingly entertaining.

The most captivating parts, though, are the footage from behind-the-scenes of the season, footage that has never before been released, and the candid interviews with the central figures.

That got me thinking about which Iowa State seasons would I most want to see get this sort of treatment?

So I looked at all the seasons for football and men's basketball since 2009, which are the two programs I've covered most closely since the year I started covering them.

Honorable mentions: Football 2009, men's basketball 2018-19, football 2019

5. Football, 2015

I don't think this one would be all that entertaining, but anything that gives some extra insight to that unbelievable finish in the loss to Kansas State is something I'm interested in.

4. Men's basketball, 2013-14

This team is in contention for the most interesting that I've ever covered.

DeAndre Kane was one of the first graduate-transfer major success stories. Melvin Ejim is among the sharpest and most thoughtful players I've covered, while also being the Big 12 player of the year. Georges Niang was on his way to superstardom. Dustin Hogue was incredibly entertaining. You had freshmen Monte Morris and Matt Thomas, with a sophomore Naz Long coming out of obscurity into his own. Also always present was the controversy and seriousness of Bubu Palo's on-again, off-again suspension.

There was the 14-0 start (including Johnny Orr's return for the Michigan game just weeks before his death). The drama about Kane's ankle injury during the team's first loss and ahead of a Big Monday home matchup with Kansas. The triple-OT win against Oklahoma State in Stillwater - the first there in decades. Long's overtime-forcing triple at the buzzer against Oklahoma State. The first Big 12 tournament title in over a decade. Niang's broken foot. Kane's winner against North Carolina. A Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden.

What a season.

3. Football, 2017

I could see an argument for wanting to see Matt Campbell's first team the previous fall, but I don't think watching that team go 3-9 would be all that interesting.

Campbell's second team, though, had a fascinating journey.

They blew out Northern Iowa (after losing to the Panthers the previous season), lost a 44-41 overtime thriller to rival Iowa in Jack Trice Stadium, took care of Akron and lost 17-7 to Texas at home to head into October with a 2-2 record.

Then things got truly wild.

Starting quarterback Jacob Park left the program ahead of ISU's trip to face No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman, a place they hadn't won since 1990. So, naturally, the Cyclones, after trailing 14-0, shocked college football with a 38-31 win.

That jump started a famously undefeated October that also featured a win against No. 4 TCU in Ames.

Close calls in November to West Virginia, No. 12 Oklahoma State and Kansas State (I think that game had some flags picked up) took away some of the luster of October, but a one-point Liberty Bowl win added a nice cherry atop an incredibly promising season early in the Campbell era.

It would be fun to see how everyone at the Bergstrom Football Complex navigated that rollercoaster.

2. Men's basketball, 2015-16

Steve Prohm's first season was kind of bumpy.

Taking over for one of the most popular people, Fred Hoiberg, in school history (in June, no less) with a group of talented and opinionated upperclassmen with huge expectation and pressure on them is no easy task.

First there were some rumblings of tension between the coaching staff and Jameel McKay during the summer trip to Spain and then it began to bubble up when McKay sat down the stretch in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in November. By February, he had served multiple suspensions (Hoiberg-recruited Hallice Cooke also served a suspension that winter).

ISU started the season 9-0, but lost to Northern Iowa and began Big 12 play 1-3. The Cyclones then ripped off four wins - including a Big Monday win at Hilton Coliseum against Kansas - but they ultimately were the six seed in the Big 12 tournament and saw their two-year Kansas City reign come to an end in their first tourney game.

Then came two wins in Denver to earn the program its second Sweet 16 in three years before an early-game drought doomed them in Chicago (where their former coach now helmed the Bulls) against Virginia despite a classic Niang performance.

I imagine there would be quite the storyline with Prohm keeping T.J. Otzelberger, who was once thought to be the frontrunner to replace Hoiberg, on staff.

I'd love to see and hear about the push-pull between the staff and players trying to find a balance to get the most out of a talented roster - which featured six future NBAers - that was pretty accustomed to a particular style of play and coaching.

1. Men's basketball, 2014-15

There is so much to explore with this group.

This was Hoiberg's final season, Bryce Dejean-Jones' lone and eventful ISU season, Georges Niang's kiss to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the mystery of why Hoiberg started going tie-less, a Big 12 tournament title and UAB.

Those are just some of the storylines that come to mind off the top of my head five years later. That group had incredibly interesting characters in Niang, Dejean-Jones, Abdel Nader, McKay, Hogue, Morris, Mitrou-Long and Thomas, six of whom have since played in the NBA.

Then there was the lingering question about Hoiberg's future after he had been linked to NBA job after NBA job for years. Throughout the season, the Bulls weren't quite looming as the immediate threat they would become during the spring, but the further removed we get from that season, the more I hear from people around the team that year about how it was more of a known possibility than I (and I think many in the media) realized.

One strange subplot was when Hoiberg stopped wearing a tie, which at the time was kind of a cheeky parlour game, but proved to be pretty serious when Hoiberg, whose NBA career was ended by a heart condition in 2005, revealed it was because he needed to undergo a second open-heart surgery to replace his aortic valve and the tie restricted his breathing.

Of course, the UAB debacle - and rumors about whatever went on during halftime - would be heavily covered, as well in this hypothetical documentary.

There were so many smaller stories along the way - and backstories to truly interesting people - that could be covered, and some overarching themes about college and pro basketball that could really be dug into.

It was, for this reporter, a very interesting team to cover, one I still think about frequently and often revisit with members of that team, who divulge every now and again a little more about what a ride that season was.

I'd love to get the full story about ISU's own last dance with Hoiberg.