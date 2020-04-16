Southeastern Community College golf coach Mike Swink is keeping a positive attitude in the middle of a storm.

With the Blackhawks’ spring season wiped out before it ever began because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a major winter storm barreling down on southeast Iowa, Swink is looking at the bright side.

While his sophomore student-athletes never got a chance to tee it up and the high school season on hold, at least, Swink is marching forward in the face of the storm.

Swink this week signed four boys and three girls to his teams for the 2020-21 season. They will join eight freshmen who are expected to return and lead what looks to be very talented men’s and women’s programs for the Blackhawks.

“I am a little depressed because I was really looking forward to the spring season,” Swink said. “Right ow I am working on the fall schedule and recruiting. I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of filling out the men’s and women’s rosters for next year. We’re losing three women and three men, but I am bringing i three girls and four boys to fill those spots.”

Swink has signed three area athletes for next season, including New London High School senior standouts Addie Pry and Summer Malott and Notre Dame-West Burlington’s Tate Nelson, another of the top golfers in the area.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, all three area athletes had to sign their letters at home. But that did not detract from the excitement, both for the student-athletes and Swink.

“Doing the signing at home was not ideal, I wish I could’ve had my high school coaches, Greg Lerdal and Dennis Carter by my side along with family and friends,” Mallot said. “I am excited to continue my golf career as a Blackhawk while seeking a career in teaching special education. I hope to have a lot of great new experiences and meet lots of new people."

“I signed with SCC (Tuesday) to further my golf career. My plan for education is to enroll in the nursing program and obtain my associates degree in nursing, and eventually my nurse practitioner,” Pry said. “I'd like to possibly specialize in dermatology someday. With our school year being cut short, I am so excited to get started in golf and school both.”

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to play Golf at SCC and for Coach Swink. I was looking forward to my senior year of golf at ND-WB, but that is on hold for now. We should be mid-season right now,” Nelso said. “I am excited to begin my journey at SCC. I am looking forward to being a part of an amazing team. They have a very solid program and I am happy to be playing close to home. Being from Burlington and playing for SCC will allow me to still be close to my family.

“I started playing golf as a little boy with my grandpa, Mike Nelson, and staying local will give me the opportunity to continue to lean on him for some extra help and advice. I have a very strong support system at home with my parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. With all of them being local it will help me transition into my college career. I am looking forward to everything that lies ahead, being a great golfer, teammate and friend. I am ready to get started.”

Malott and Pry are no strangers to playing under pressure. They helped New London to back-to-back Class 1A state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. Pry placed 11th at state as a freshman and was 20th each of the last two seasons.

Nelson, on the other hand, comes from a family well-known for golf. His grandfather, Mike Nelson, won multiple Men’s City Championships in his heyday.

Swink also signed Jace Kirkland of Centerville and Jayden Rios of Effingham, Illinois and is waiting for letters from Dylan Burns of Williamsburg and one more female.

Swink is excited to bring the the signing class on board

“I am pretty lucky. I feel like this is an outstanding class coming in,” Swink said.

At the same time, Swink is making sure the current student-athletes are completing their classwork online, even though the sophomores won’t get another chance to tee it up for SCC.

“They still have to get their classes done online. I had a Zoom meeting with the entire team the other night so we could all talk and get updates on how everyone is doing and what they have been up to,” Swink said. “I feel horrible for the sophomores. They had been working their butts off getting ready for the season and then it gets shut down.

“Right now I am looking forward to the fall season. I feel like we have really good men’s and women’s teams. I feel like the women’s team can be very competitive with the incoming recruits.”

xxx