Five Peru State students, including three Bobcat student-athletes, were recently named by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) as All-American Strength and Conditioning Athletes of the Year.



The NSCA recognizes those collegiate and high school athletes, whose athletic accomplishments, in the opinion of their strength coach, reflect their dedication to strength training and conditioning. These athletes are also recognized for their academic and personal accomplishments and their integrity as student-athletes.

Those earning the honor included Giovanna Silva (Brasilia, Brazil), Bailey Kuhlmann (Table Rock), Josh Dlouhy (Western), Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.), and Brady Stephens (Council Bluffs, Iowa).



Dr. Kyle Ryan, professor of kinesiology at Peru State, collaborates with Bobcat head coaches for the student-athlete nominations and also identifies other students who meet the NSCA standard.



