It will be a change of district and a slight change of schedule for the Dallas Center-Grimes High School football team following the change in the two-year football scheduling.

Recently released, the 2020 gridiron Mustangs now know their schedule. Following arguably the best bounce-back year out of any team in 2019, the Mustangs suffered just one regular-season loss and came just one game shy of a state semifinal berth. They will be seeking to repeat that outcome and more but first, they’ll go through a 2020 slate that looks like this:

* (8-28) vs. Pella (8-3)

* (9-4) @ Lewis Central (10-2)

* (9-11) vs. Ballard (3-6)

* (9-18) @ North Polk (3-6)

* (9-25) vs. Perry (0-9)

* (10-2) @ DSM Hoover (2-7)

* (10-9) vs. Norwalk (9-2)

* (10-16) vs. ADM (5-4)

* (10-23) @ Winterset (4-5)

All told that slate of opponents went and equal 44-44 last season, averaging 30.1 touchdowns per contest. The Mustangs themselves touched up 28 total touchdowns offensively but it was their defense that stole the show limiting opponents to a mere 10.4 points per game on average across 2019. The Mustangs will have to shake things up a bit with the loss of 22 seniors from that 2019 roster. That will affect their defense as three of their top five tacklers from the 2019 campaign will be gone. The silver lining is that the Mustangs retain the services of Blake Willey who totaled 87.5 tackles in 2019. Offensively it may be a different story for the Mustangs as all five of their top yards earners will return. That includes Ty Walker through the air who totaled 14 touchdowns and 1,155 aerial yards. Zach Brand comes back to the DC-G roster after an injury-riddled season but one which he led the team with 792 yards and six scores.