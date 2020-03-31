Sports may be at a standstill right now but the future is bright which now includes the 2020 Iowa high school football schedules. Recently released by the IHSAA all Iowa based high schools now know their regular season paths for 2020.

For the Class 1A runner-up Van Meter Bulldogs, they will be back in District-8 where they were last year with a slightly different setup. Actually, not much will be changing schedule-wise for the Bulldogs who will be welcoming back ACGC, Panorama, and West Central Valley back into their district slate. They will also be rejoining the annual battle with Woodward-Granger although this time, the outcome will count towards district play. Van Meter will also re-up their annual battle with Earlham. It will be another interesting slate of games for the Bulldogs and in 2020 it will look like this:

* (8-28) @ Winterset (4-5)

* (9-4) vs. Earlham (9-2)

* (9-11) @ Pleasantville (5-4)

* (9-18) vs. Des Moines Christian (8-2)

* (9-25) @ Panorama (8-2)

* (10-2) vs. West Central Valley (0-9)

* (10-9) vs. ACGC (6-3)

* (10-16) @ Kuemper Catholic (3-6)

* (10-23) @ Woodward-Granger (6-3)

In total, Van Meter’s 2020 slate went a collective 49-36 and averaged nearly four touchdowns per contest. The Bulldogs themselves collected 64 total trips to the endzone and 455 total points. Those 455 total points ranked fourth-best among all Class 1A teams. The Bulldogs will have to find a way to replace 16 seniors which included several big-time starters. That includes finding a replacement for two-year starter Anthony Potthoff and Ian Abrahamson who has spearheaded the rushing efforts for Van Meter the past two seasons. All told, Van Meter will have to replace the production of four of their top five points earners on the season in Abrahamson (96), Potthoff (90), Zach Madden (76), and Blade Koons (24).