The world may feel like it’s on pause, and following Woodward-Granger’s official suspension of classes through April 12, there’s little going on with the Hawks front and center. But behind the scenes, there’s still work that can safely be done for student-athletes that hope to salvage the postponed spring seasons.

Track and field was initially slated to start Friday, April 3 with a boys track meet in Winterset. The girls and boys golf teams would have trekked to Des Moines for a WCAC event that following Monday.

That’s all on hold now. And there’s no certainty if the season will ever come, putting students and coaches in a strange hold.

In an email to the Perry Chief, boys and girls golf head coach David Combs expressed that it’s of “utmost importance” that the safety of the school’s kids comes first.

During the postponement, coaches cannot mandate practice or any team-related activity. But he will continue to communicate with players on an individual basis to help track voluntary progress over the weeks whether that comes from working solo indoors or at a range (barring any closure).

“This is also a great opportunity to learn the rules of golf which the USGA has some great resources to help players,” Combs said.

He added that a number of players had participated in winter sports and extracurricular activities with great successes that he sees as a benefit “to us whenever we are able to start the season.”

How likely the spring seasons are saved remains to be seen and it won’t necessarily be a school decision. The school’s closure came under the recommendation Sunday, March 15 from the governor and the decision to suspend extracurricular activities in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 was made even earlier that week.

At the moment, softball and baseball have not officially been affected. Their practice date starting May 4 is still on the table until further guidance is released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association or state government.