Iowa State football has landed a fifth recruit in its 2021 class.

Aidan Ralph, a three-star linebacker out of De La Salle Institute in Chicago, announced his commitment to the Cyclones via Twitter on Tuesday. Iowa State offered him during a March 7 junior day. It was his only offer.

Ralph checks in at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds and is the Cyclones’ first defensive recruit in the 2021 class. He has an imposing frame that could support more bulk developed in a college weight and strength program.

Ralph is the fifth known 2021 Iowa State recruit. He joins three-star in-state offensive linemen Dodge Sauser (Grinnell) and Jim Bonifas (Dubuque Senior); three-star Texas quarterback Charles Wright; and unrated, 6-5 Canadian receiver Tristan Michaud.