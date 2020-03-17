There are various ways to remember a basketball season. From the team chemistry to the special moments and more, there are plenty of ways to look back on a season with happiness.

One such was would be to have your name etched into the history books with postseason honors. Following All-Conference, and All-Substate, Van Meter hoops star Anthony Potthoff was also honored with an Iowa Print Sports Writers Association All-State selection. The senior was one of just three West Central Activities Conference members to earn an All-State honor.

Potthoff’s entry onto the All-State list came as a second-team member. Potthoff’s senior campaign was well deserving of an All-State honor as it was his best season to date. The senior posted an average of 18.2 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent overall throughout the year. Potthoff connected on 38 percent of his three-point shots with a total of 32 made for the campaign. The senior did damage off the glass as well capturing 116 total rebounds with an average of 5.5 rebounds per game.

There’s been no denying the effectiveness Potthoff has had on the court, helping the senior class to round out their four year record at 89-9. Even with the physical skills on the hardwood, it’s been what he has done off the court that has added to the overall player that Potthoff is.

“Whatever the sport, Anthony has proven himself to be a good leader,” said head coach Jed Alexander. “He’s a great teammate now just when it’s convenient, but when it’s needed the most.”

It was a strong year for Potthoff to end off his high school basketball tenure as one of the most productive multi-sport athlete in recent history for Van Meter athletics.