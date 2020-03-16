Iowa State was scheduled to begin its spring football practices on March 24, which will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Players, however, have put in extended work this offseason in the Cyclones’ strength and conditioning program under the program’s new director.

In the run up to the expected practices, the Ames Tribune is taking a look at the Cyclones’ team, position by position, evaluating where things stand ahead of the spring session.

Next up are the wide receivers. Previous stories in the series: quarterbacks, running backs, offensive line, tight ends.

The room

Each of the last three years has produced a different leading wide receiver. That trend is guaranteed to continue in 2020. Deshaunte Jones, a four-year staple of the lineup as a slot receiver, leaves behind 76 catches and 877 yards. La’Michael Pettway is gone too, leaving 55 catches and almost 700 yards on the field.

The good news for ISU is that there will be a number of options that can step in, although some lack experience at the Division I level.

Tarique Milton is all but assured a starting spot, but could move inside. He spent last year as an outside option, going one-on-one with defensive backs, but could be served better at the ‘M’ spot given his 5-foot-10 frame. That move is made easier because of what the Cyclones’ bring back on the perimeter, but also what they’re adding via the transfer market.

Sean Shaw broke out the last half of his redshirt freshman season and accumulated 15 catches, 231 yards and five touchdowns. Alongside tight end Charlie Kolar, he became a true red zone threat as a 6-foot-6, athletic pass catcher. He would complement Milton, who had 35 catches and 722 yards last year, on the perimeter.

Xavier Hutchinson is the new name in the mix. The junior transferred to ISU from junior college at Blinn this semester and was sought after by Oklahoma and Nebraska late in the recruiting process. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide out can play on the outside and had 47 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’ll be in the mix to start from day one.

Landen Akers, the lone Paul Rhoads era recruit on the roster, is also back for his senior season and could flex between inside and outside receiver depending on the package. Joe Scates should be better positioned for larger reps, too. Look for Darien Porter, Ezeriah Anderson and Darren Wilson to compete for spots alongside the veterans.

The challenge

Similar to each of the last couple years, some of the question marks around this receiver group will be how Jones and Pettway are replaced. Jones in particular was a high-volume asset on a hot part of the field. Milton will likely have to assume that role, placing a high amount of pressure on Shaw to take a big step and Hutchinson to be ready to roll from day one.

Scates has undeniable credentials and good size at 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, but wasn’t on the field consistently as a redshirt freshman. Part of that was because of who played in front of him, and part was because of his own progress in the offense. If he can live up to some of the lofty expectations many placed on him a couple years ago, Scates would give the receivers the kind of depth that would make it potentially one of the better units in the Big 12.

The upside

Brock Purdy is going into his third year as a starting quarterback. He has a handle on the offense and knows precisely what he wants, and needs, out of each position. The knowledge Purdy possesses and his ability to clearly communicate puts the receivers on a steady growth curve this offseason and going into fall camp.

Even though essentially every receiver will take on a larger role in 2020, stability at quarterback will make that a much easier trail to blaze.