Boone boys track and field coach Tony Cosentino expects Ryan Ungs and Brecklan Sherrard’s to assume leadership roles for his team this season.

“What makes Ryan Ungs a great leader is he’s a hard worker. He’s always the guy who is going to lead by example,” the coach said. “The other guys see that and want to be just like him. They envy him and eventually one day want to be a Ryan Ungs.”

Cosentino said one way Ungs displays his leadership abilities is by always leading the team during warm-ups.

“I don’t have to model everything for him,” the coach said. “He knows from the previous year what I expect, and he follows through. That’s what I really appreciate about him.

Ungs said seeing his individual improvements week by week is one aspect of track and field he enjoys. He also likes seeing his team improve. His main goal this year is to qualify for state. Ungs competes in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 4x100 meter relay, 800 meter sprint medley and the shuttle hurdle relay.

When Ungs isn’t competing for the Toreadors, he engages in outdoor activities like swimming, fishing and hiking. Ungs said he also enjoys playing video games.

He reports he likes to eat foods with lots of protein.

“I’m a big protein guy, so I like meats,” Ungs said. He enjoys going to action movies that feature “gun fights and car chases.” His favorite book series is the Eragon Series.

Sherrard’s favorite thing about Boone track and field is hanging out with friends as they improve throughout the season. He competes in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 4x100 meter relay, 800 meter sprint medley and the 4x400 meter relay.

“He is a person we are expecting big things from,” Cosentino said.

Sherrard said his goal for the season is to qualify for State. He said his favorite food is “probably plain old pizza.” Sherrard said his favorite movie is Deadpool, adding that he enjoys superhero movies. He said one thing he enjoys doing when he isn’t competing in track and field is hiking.